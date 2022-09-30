Gisele Bundchen wants Tom Brady to "focus" on her and kids, claims well-known psychotherapist

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Reports have hinted that they have had problems for weeks, stemming from Brady's decision to unretire earlier this year. As the 2022 NFL season moves ahead, fans remain invested in Brady's personal life.

Naturally, being in the public eye exposes the NFL's power couple to everyone's curious gaze. Brady and Bundchen are yet to address the separation rumors directly, fueling further speculation about their current status.

Psychotherapist Robi Ludwig, while speaking with Fox News Digital, shed some light on their relationship as an outsider. She highlighted Brady's probable inability to focus on the NFL and family at the same time.

"My sense is Gisele wants Tom to focus on her and the family in a way that he can’t while working as a professional football player. When Tom is playing football, he’s all in."

Brady's focus, as per Ludwig, is on himself. If Bundchen does want them to spend more time together as a family, his focus on football would certainly cause problems.

"I would imagine Gisele wants her feelings, wishes, and goals to matter, in addition to her husband's."

Ludwig agreed that all relationships have conflicts, but the difference lies in how one deals with them.

Is Tom Brady really at the root of his marital problems?

Tom Brady at Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Shortly after Tom Brady unretired, reports spoke of Bundchen storming off to Costa Rica. Sources claimed that the supermodel wanted him to focus on their family and that if he decided to play another season, that focus would ultimately be divided.

Other reports spoke about 'tension' between the couple, possibly leading to the rough patch they are in. They are still reportedly living separately. Brady recently flew his family — including Bundchen —to Miami amidst Hurricane Ian. While they are in the same city, reports claim the two are living in different houses.

However, some sources state that their rift has nothing to do with football. The two have not cheated on each other, and have simply grown apart. The 42-year-old former supermodel is also yet to attend a home game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nothing can be confirmed until Tom Brady or Gisele Bundchen make a direct statement of their own.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far