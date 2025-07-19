“Punish every teacher, principal and counsellor” - Cam Newton goes off after Teddy Bridgewater gets suspended for supporting high school players

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is voicing his displeasure about the suspension handed down to Teddy Bridgewater. The former NFL quarterback was recently suspended from coaching the Miami Northwestern High School team for allegedly soliciting donations on Facebook to help support his players. Reports also allege Bridgewater gave them illegal gifts.The donations were apparently for student-athlete expenses, such as Uber rides and meals, which the 2015 Pro Bowler reportedly paid out of his pocket, spending $4,200 weekly to help them out.On the “4th&amp;1 Show” on Saturday, Newton had plenty to say about the suspension.“You shouldn’t punish him, you should praise him because we need more like him,” Newton said. ... “Instead of suspending him, you should have acknowledged him and found a way to say, ‘How can we help Miami Northwestern help these kids?’Bridgewater was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and started 65 games in the NFL for them, as well as for the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins.Newton added that if the athletic association believes Bridgewater’s punishment is just, many staff members should face similar consequences for their selfless acts to students.“If you’re going to punish a Teddy Bridgewater, also punish every teacher, the principal and counsellor that’s really giving their own money to pour back into these kids,&quot; Newton added. &quot;And you wonder why we have a shortage of good teachers.”Bridgewater went public when action was being taken against him by the athletic association. Bridgewater attended Miami Northwestern as a youngster. The school’s football field was renamed in his honour.Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe speak out in support of Teddy BridgewaterTeddy Bridgewater's former school may not approve of what he did, but it appears he has plenty of support from other former NFL stars. Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe praised the former Cardinals QB for his selfless acts.&quot;Basic necessities and resources that the kids needed and this is what you do,” Ochocinco tweeted on Monday.“He knows everybody's not going to get a scholarship, but he's trying to give those guys that maybe want a scholarship or have the potential or the ability to get one the best resources and the best means to be the absolute best,” Shannon Sharpe said on Tuesday.Meanwhile, parents and local authorities have also praised Bridgewater’s dedication to supporting student athletes in need.The athletic association’s criticism of Miami Northwestern comes after it had fined The First Academy in Orlando $36,000 for similar violations. That school was banned from the postseason for two years.