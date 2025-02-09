"Refs definitely rigging it for Philly" - NFL fans react to eye-popping stat on officiating ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

Fans are questioning the integrity of NFL officiating ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. A statistical revelation about the Philadelphia Eagles' penalty statistics has sparked heated debate.

On Saturday, AP News' Josh Dubow reported that the Eagles have benefited from fewer penalty yards than their opponents in eight consecutive games. This streak places them just one game shy of the Minnesota Vikings' NFL record.

The statistics triggered immediate reactions from fans on X.

"Refs definitely rigging games for Philly. Not surprised," a fan tweeted.

"Very, VERY suspicious. Big market Philly gettin’ the calls. (That’s how this conspiracy stuff works, right?)," another fan said.

"RIGGED FOR THEIR GOLDEN BOY SAQUAN!!!" one fan wrote.

More concerned reactions poured in.

"I would’ve thought with all the rhetoric about the refs being for the Chiefs, the Chiefs would’ve already broken the longest streak in the NFL. So does this mean the refs are for the Vikings and Eagles? Or are they just more disciplined than their opponents?" one fan wrote.

"Hey Philly player, who’s your favorite ref?" one fan commented.

"Refs are in the Eagles pocket!" another fan wrote.

The Eagles' penalty statistics paint an interesting picture. CBS Sports research shows Philadelphia averaged just 5.9 penalties per game this season (24th in NFL), while their opponents averaged only 5.3 penalties (2nd fewest).

Referees Association fights back against claims ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green rejected conspiracy theories about officiating bias.

"It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team," Green said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The penalty disparity extends into the playoffs, where the Eagles have drawn five penalties per game compared to their opponents' 6.6. This pattern mirrors the Chiefs' situation — Kansas City averaged 4.5 penalties to their opponents' seven during the postseason.

Since 2021, the Chiefs have recorded 41 postseason penalties while their opponents accumulated 72. Kansas City's 12-game playoff streak of drawing fewer flags than opponents ranks second-longest in NFL history.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed these concerns during his Super Bowl press conference. The league maintains its stance on officiating integrity despite mounting public skepticism.

