"Remember when the internet teased Chadwick Boseman for his appearance?" - Playboy model who accused Brett Favre of sending lewd pics comes to Tom Brady's defense over recent digs over QB's appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's appearance during a postgame press conference on Saturday night had many NFL fans wondering what exactly happened during his 11-day absence from training camp. While many took to social media to bash the quarterback and insult the way he looked, he did have one unlikely supporter.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery, his face is giving handsome Squidward" , "He's starting to look like a Real Housewife" - NFL fans believe TB12 missed training to undergo some facial enhancements dlvr.it/SXQqJk "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery, his face is giving handsome Squidward" , "He's starting to look like a Real Housewife" - NFL fans believe TB12 missed training to undergo some facial enhancements dlvr.it/SXQqJk

Jenn Sterger, a former model who is infamously known as the woman former NFL quarterback Brett Favre sent inappropriate text messages to, shed her own light on the Brady situation.

Sterger posted a series of photos onto her Instagram story. The first was a photo of Brady speaking with reporters with a caption of his quote saying that, at his age, there is a lot to deal with in life. On the next slide of her Instagram story, Sterger reminded her followers that the late actor Chadwick Boseman went through the same criticism.

Boseman privately battled cancer. Only his family was aware of his condition. As he went through treatment, his appearance, of course, changed, which led many to mock his appearance. She used that to show how people are going through silent struggles that they don't share. She added that nobody should judge another person because you don't know what is going on in their life.

Sterger's third slide then showed a photo of herself modeling. She said that, at the time the photo was taken, she, too, was going through a lot. She said that she was being threatened, was homeless, was in the process of leaving an abusive relationship, and had been diagnosed with shingles.

Whether Sterger's support for Brady and intolerance for trolls who have a lot to say about others will have an effect remains to be seen.

QB Tom Brady tops NFL Top 100 list

The NFL's Top 100 list was officially completed on Sunday evening. The announcements of all 100 players is out now. The list, which is voted on by current NFL players, ranked quarterback Tom Brady at number one after he placed at seven entering the 2021 NFL season, just months after winning his seventh Super Bowl.

In the 11 seasons that the NFL has released this Top 100 list, the quarterback has been listed in the Top 20 every year. The worst ranking yet? Entering the 2020 NFL season, just after he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was ranked number 14. In his first season with the Bucs, he won the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

