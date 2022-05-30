Rich Eisen reveals pick between Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray for MVP in 2022

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are two peas in a pod in the eyes of many. Both quarterbacks are young with a lot of scrambling potential. But which quarterback has a better shot at winning an MVP in 2022? One NFL analyst made his choice live on his talk show.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen show, show host Rich Eisen made his pick. He went with Lamar Jackson in light of DeAndre Hopkins' suspension. Here's how he put it when asked to choose between the two:

“Lamar Jackson. There's no DeAndre Hopkins for six weeks, [Jackson will] throw it to 15 tight ends and then running and then doing it coming up with 200 yards passing to seven different tight ends and four different fullbacks and then running for 100 yards and counting for four touchdowns, like that could be a very feasible stat line for Lamar.”

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 Bobby Trosset @bobbytrosset



"Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in year four of his career. ... Brady didn't miss an OTA until he had played in four Super Bowls..."



via @CSimmsQB on Lamar Jackson, who once said he wants to be the Tom Brady of his era: Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it's probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it's Lamar it's a huge deal. Find something else to talk about🙄

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray's NFL careers

Both quarterbacks are on the doorstep of landing new contracts. However, both are taking different routes. While Lamar Jackson is rumored to be holding off on a new contract until the end of the season, Kyler Murray has been pounding the table for one.

Both quarterbacks are in roughly the same position now, but have taken different paths to get to this moment. In 2019, Kyler Murray was drafted into the NFL first overall. While scrambling has always been a part of his gameplan, his throwing abilities have roughly equalled his throwing abilities. Throughout his career, his completion percentage has only gone up.

In 2019, Murray completed 64.4 percent of his throws. In 2020, he completed 67.2 percent of his throws. In 2021, he completed 69.2 percent of his throws.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson's career has essentially taken the opposite pattern when it comes to throwing the football. After an abbreviated 2018 season, Jackson had the best throwing year of his career. He threw for 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2020, he took a step back, throwing for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2021, he took yet another step back. He didn't finish the season and threw for just 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

That said, Jackson has already won an MVP, so he knows what an MVP season feels like and knows what it takes.

Of course, with 32 starting quarterbacks, any quarterback could win the MVP this season. With Aaron Rodgers winning it back-to-back in 2020 and 2022, it could well be him again.

It will almost certainly be a quarterback that wins the MVP this season. The last time a non-quarterback won the award was when running back Adrian Peterson won it in the 2012 season.

We will have to wait and see who comes out on top when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.

