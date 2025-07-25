  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rob Gronkowski mourns Hulk Hogan with emotional tribute after WWE legend dies at 71 

Rob Gronkowski mourns Hulk Hogan with emotional tribute after WWE legend dies at 71 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:58 GMT
Rob Gronkowski and Hulk Hogan (Credits: SK Inbuilt Imagn Library)
Rob Gronkowski and Hulk Hogan (Credits: Imagn)

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski mourned the death of WWE legend Hulk Hogan on social media. He was one of the most well-known athletes in the industry and a revolutionist of the wrestling scene back in the 80s.

Ad

On Instagram, Gronkowski dedicated an emotional tribute to the late six-time heavyweight champion. He shared a few pictures of Hulk Hogan while including one of himself with the wrestling icon. The four-time Super Bowl champion accompanied the post with some words of condolences in the caption:

"RIP Hulkster, Childhood hero, an absolute legend, an entertainer, just one of the purest of all times. So glad I got to meet you last year, it was an honor. Let me tell you something brother, you will always be remembered."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Rob Gronkowski&#039;s Instagram story (Source: @gronk/Instagram)
Rob Gronkowski's Instagram story (Source: @gronk/Instagram)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hogan died at the age of 71 on Thursday. According to reports from NBC News, he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Ad

WWE released a statement mourning the death of the wrestling legend. They also expressed their gratitude to him for his contributions to the development of the sport over the years:

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s."

Retired 3x Super Bowl champion saddened by death of friend Hulk Hogan

NFL legend Troy Aikman was deeply saddened by the loss of his good friend. The two had collaborated during Hogan's peak in the WWE universe. The pair had previously participated in multiple commercials together and shared a strong bond.

Ad

On Thursday, Aikman shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan on X/Twitter:

Ad
"From a fan to a friend – working with Hulk Hogan for a few years was a thrill and a privilege. He was every bit the showman and entertainer e all grew up watching. Rest in Peace."

Hogan was initially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. However, he was removed in 2015 because of a racism scandal. The six-time heavyweight champion was reinducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 as a part of the New World Order (NWO), which he had created in 1996.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications