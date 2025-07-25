Rob Gronkowski mourns Hulk Hogan with emotional tribute after WWE legend dies at 71 

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski mourned the death of WWE legend Hulk Hogan on social media. He was one of the most well-known athletes in the industry and a revolutionist of the wrestling scene back in the 80s.On Instagram, Gronkowski dedicated an emotional tribute to the late six-time heavyweight champion. He shared a few pictures of Hulk Hogan while including one of himself with the wrestling icon. The four-time Super Bowl champion accompanied the post with some words of condolences in the caption:&quot;RIP Hulkster, Childhood hero, an absolute legend, an entertainer, just one of the purest of all times. So glad I got to meet you last year, it was an honor. Let me tell you something brother, you will always be remembered.&quot;Rob Gronkowski's Instagram story (Source: @gronk/Instagram)Hogan died at the age of 71 on Thursday. According to reports from NBC News, he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.WWE released a statement mourning the death of the wrestling legend. They also expressed their gratitude to him for his contributions to the development of the sport over the years:&quot;WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.&quot;Retired 3x Super Bowl champion saddened by death of friend Hulk HoganNFL legend Troy Aikman was deeply saddened by the loss of his good friend. The two had collaborated during Hogan's peak in the WWE universe. The pair had previously participated in multiple commercials together and shared a strong bond.On Thursday, Aikman shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan on X/Twitter:&quot;From a fan to a friend – working with Hulk Hogan for a few years was a thrill and a privilege. He was every bit the showman and entertainer e all grew up watching. Rest in Peace.&quot;Hogan was initially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. However, he was removed in 2015 because of a racism scandal. The six-time heavyweight champion was reinducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 as a part of the New World Order (NWO), which he had created in 1996.