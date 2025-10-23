  • home icon
  Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek turns heads in black corset dress as SI Swimsuit model attends Circuit of Americas [PHOTOS]

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek turns heads in black corset dress as SI Swimsuit model attends Circuit of Americas [PHOTOS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:01 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek spent the weekend in Austin, Texas. Kostek attended the F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuits of America course and the events that took place throughout the weekend.

The Sports Illustrated model not only attended the Formula 1 race but, she also attended brand events throughout the race weekend.

Kostek then shared an Instagram post that was in partnership with Jack Daniels. She shared more images of her look for an event called "Jack's Garage" related to the Formula 1 race.

"At the track with Jack 🏁" Kostek wrote.
Camillle Kostek wore a black corset dress for the vent. She then draped a black leather jacket over her shoulders and completed the look with black heels. In another photo she donned a black hat with the company logo on it.

Kostek shared additional photos of her dress for the Jack Daniels Formula 1 event. (Photos via Camille Kostek's Instagram )
Kostek shared additional photos of her dress for the Jack Daniels Formula 1 event. (Photos via Camille Kostek's Instagram )

Camille Kostek took in the sights and sounds of the annual race at Circuits of America course while also representing the brands she works with.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek celebrated her latest cover shoot

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski helped celebrate longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek's latest career milestone. Kostek recently appeared on Modern Luxury's "Ocean Drive" magazine cover for the second time in her career.

Camille Kostek shared photos from the cover party event that took in Miami, Florida recently. In the caption of the Instagram post, she shared her excitement for the cover shoot as well as the opportunity to wear Dolce & Gabbana for the event. She also gratitude for sharing the moment with Gronkowski.

"@oceandrivemag cover party wearing vintage @dolcegabbana 🩵 these moments are so much sweeter when you get to share them with the people you love," Kostek wrote.

In one photo, Rob Gronkowski posed for a photo with Camille Kostek while toasting their beverages that were served in coconuts. While Kostek wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana black dress and headband, Gronkowski wore gray pants and a light collared shirt for his style.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

