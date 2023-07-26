In a shocking twist, Saquon Barkley is getting a new contract after all. But not everyone seems to be happy about it.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced that the running back had agreed to a new one-year deal, which is basically a franchise tag, but with a $2 million signing bonus and incentives that kick in should Barkley achieve the following numbers plus a playoff berth:

1,350 rushing yards

65 receptions

11 touchdowns

The development comes amidst great uproar amongst running backs about the devaluation of their position, with many of them failing to receive new deals. One who took notice of this timing was veteran sportscaster Rob Parker. He vented out his disgust on 'The Odd Couple' podcast:

"Let's just call Saquon ALL BARK-LEY AND NO BITE! It's ok if you want to play and you want to take the terrible deal. But where's all the barking? Where's all the talk that went with it?!

"And Saquon All Bark-ley and No Bite takes a contract for 89 cents more than what the Giants initially offered him! Saquon, I'll give you change for a dollar!

"Are you serious? You made all of that stink and you caved! What was that all about then? You didn't do anything. You came in with your hat in your hands and you bowed down."

An overview of Saquon Barkley's holdout

Saquon Barkley's new one-year deal ends what is possibly the most significant holdout of the 2023 season. While it "officially" began when he was franchise-tagged on March 5, he had already been outspoken about his future as early as January, when he told Sports Illustrated's Patricia Traina:

"I'm not too concerned about re-setting any markets. I'm realistic. I know where I was on pace to do. But having two years filled with injuries and having a season of not performing to a level I know I can perform doesn't help."

In April, reports surfaced that Barkley had refused to sign the tag and might miss the minicamp. And indeed, come June, he did miss the Giants' minicamp, instead opting to run his own elsewhere. When the media caught up to him, he said he could sit out the entire season:

"That comes up in the conversation if something doesn't get done by July 17."

According to reports, the two-time Pro Bowler wanted at least $16 million annually, a la Christian McCaffrey, but the Giants could offer him only $3 million less than that.

He refused, and soon the July 17 deadline passed with no extension. Four days later, he threatened to sit out the entire season on 'The Money Matters' podcast:

"My leverage is I could say, 'f--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'f--- you to my teammates and be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

The New York Giants, apparently having seen the podcast, eventually relented, and with Barkley set to rejoin practice, the team can now look forward to their campaign, which begins on September 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

