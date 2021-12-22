Aaron Rodgers explains why he has lesser interceptions than Packers legend Brett Favre 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and the issue of his interceptions became the topic of conversation. The three-time All-Pro quarterback was asked by McAfee as to why he has fewer interceptions than former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE Why do you think you turn the ball over so little??"It was ingrained in my brain as a young player that if you turn the ball over you're not gonna play.. I gotta take care of the football at all costs" ~ @AaronRodgers12 Why do you think you turn the ball over so little??"It was ingrained in my brain as a young player that if you turn the ball over you're not gonna play.. I gotta take care of the football at all costs" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/VdZ2VQ29Ul

Here's how Rodgers responded:

“I think it's ingrained in my brain. As a young player if you turn the ball, you're not gonna play. And I didn't feel like that till I was ever in a situation where until I got to Green Bay.”

Rodgers added that he sensed there was some great competition when he started playing with Favre after his arrival at Green Bay:

“Playing with Brett was the first time that I realized there was somebody who was actually better than me at quarterback in the same room. Now, I had some great competition in college.”

Rodgers went on to state how he always felt the need to protect the football:

“Not really in high school, but at the back of my mind, I was always thinking if I turned the ball over a bunch it wouldn't matter whether this guy can't play anywhere near as good as me, they're gonna go with the guy.”

Rodgers vs. Favre in interceptions

Rodgers started two years at the University of California, Berkeley, in his sophomore and junior years. In 25 games for California, Rodgers threw for 43 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 3.31.

Since becoming the starting quarterback for the Packers in 2008, Rodgers has had only two years of double-digit interceptions. He had thrown 93 interceptions, 92 of which came as a starter. Rodgers is the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown-to-interception ratio with 4.75 and has led the league in that stat five times. He is on his way to number six in 2021.

Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirmed he texted Brett Favre after he tied Favre's TD record. Rodgers said part of his success was being able to learn for three years behind Favre. Said he has " a lot of love" for Favre. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirmed he texted Brett Favre after he tied Favre's TD record. Rodgers said part of his success was being able to learn for three years behind Favre. Said he has " a lot of love" for Favre.

By comparison, Favre had double-digit interceptions every year during his 16 years in Green Bay. In fact, the Hall of Famer led the NFL in interceptions twice in Green Bay, including 29 INTs back in 2005. Favre is the NFL’s all-time leader in interceptions with 336 and is the only quarterback to have over 300 career interceptions.

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao Aaron Rodgers said Brett Favre gave him some good advice:



"Enjoy it because it goes by so fast, and the next thing you know, it's over." Aaron Rodgers said Brett Favre gave him some good advice:"Enjoy it because it goes by so fast, and the next thing you know, it's over."

Rodgers and his ability to be accurate has helped him a lot. The three-time MVP has finished in the top 10 in completion percentage nine times. He has made it into the top five on five occasions. He is currently seventh in the league in completion percentage with 67.8 percent.

We can compare Aaron Rodgers to Brett Favre or any other quarterback of his generation, but the only competition for Aaron Rodgers will be himself.

