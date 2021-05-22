Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson are 'divas': former Packers GM

The news has featured stories about Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson's unhappiness over the last few seasons. Now, Deshaun Watson is also slamming the table and demanding a trade to escape the Houston Texans while facing a tsunami of lawsuits.

Wilson has quieted down in recent months but Rodgers is as emphatic as ever. Ex-Packers general manager Ron Wolf has seen enough.

Wolf on Rodgers, Wilson, and Watson

Speaking on the Big Show Network, via TotalProSports, Wolf spoke out. "We have a lot of divas playing in the league now," Wolf said. "I can't believe the game has changed that remarkably."

What Wolf is referring to is that wide receivers used to be the only divas because they needed the quarterback to throw balls to them to have a career in the NFL. This habit develops as a general personality trait and leaks into other aspects of their lives.

Now, more and more, quarterbacks are becoming diva-like in their relationships with organizations. Basically, they feel that they need to win games and reach new heights each season or their careers could be in jeopardy.

They need better players to help accomplish this task and they routinely ask for them. When they do not get what they want, they ask to be traded.

General manager versus player

Ron Wolf's position regarding Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson is pro-management and anti-player in terms of who gets the real power of personnel in an organization. If a quarterback calls the shots, the general manager becomes a servant to the quarterback.

Not only would that change in dynamic make general managers unnecessary, but it would effectively bend the entire organization to someone who mainly plays the sport.

General managers are doing all they can to maintain control over their rosters. They have plans in place to give teams the best roster to win games. They cannot place the priorities of one player over another.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

If they do, it harms their ability to compete with the other teams that are able to place "winning now" and "winning in the future" above the futures of certain players, even quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers.

No one likes to hear that their future is being harmed for the sake of the organization. This is what started the troubles in Green Bay, the biggest story about a potential quarterback trade right now.

When current GM Brian Gutekunst drafted Jordan Love in last year's draft, the organization was placing the future of the organization over the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers did not like it and this has been festering for quite a while. Now, it is coming to the surface.

Where will Rodgers and Watson be in September? Will the Packers and Texans be able to make amends with their quarterbacks? One can only wait and see.