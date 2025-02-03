Sam Darnold's girlfriend celebrates as Vikings QB ends up on winning side at Pro Bowl 2025

Quarterback Sam Darnold revitalized his NFL career in 2024 with a season that nobody saw coming. Darnold got the opportunity to become the Vikings starter after rookie J.J. McCarthy tore his ACL in training camp. He led Minnesota to a 14-3 record and a playoff appearance. His season was rewarded with a trip to his first-ever Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Throughout his breakout season, Darnold had the support of his girlfriend, Katie. This weekend, during the Pro Bowl Games, she documented their trip to Florida and the Pro Bowl Games festivities. On Sunday evening, after the NFC had defeated the AFC, she shared a photo alongside Sam Darnold, on her Instagram Story celebrating the win.

"winner winner NFC!" she wrote on Instagram

Quarterback Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie shared a photo from the Pro Bowl Games. (Photo via Katie Hoofnagle's Instagram)

Late in the second quarter of the Pro Bowl Games flag football matchup, Darnold had a touchdown to his own Vikings teammate, Justin Jefferson.

Sam Darnold and girlfriend Katie spent time at Orlando attractions during Pro Bowl Games weekend

NFL players spent the past weekend in Orlando, Florida as part of the Pro Bowl Games. Sam Darnold took part in the skills competition as well as the flag football game and seemed to enjoy his first experience at the event.

When he wasn't participating in the Pro Bowl Games activities, he and his girlfriend Katie spent time at some of the most popular attractions in the Orlando area. On Friday night, they went to Universal Studios' Islands of Adventure, Katie Hoofnagle shared a photo in a since deleted Instagram Story of the couple at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park.

On Saturday, the couple enjoyed themselves at Walt Disney World, with Katie sharing a photo of the couple at Hollywood Studios. They wore matching Mickey Mouse-inspired clothing for the trip to the theme park.

Hoofnagle has shown support for Darnold throughout the 2024 NFL season. Each week she posted recaps of her time at Minnesota Vikings games.

Darnold is set to be a free agent this offseason and whether the Minnesota Vikings decide to retain is unknown at this point. The standout season he had, though, may make him a valuable addition to a quarterback-needy team.

