  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Sam Darnold
  • Sam Darnold's girlfriend celebrates as Vikings QB ends up on winning side at Pro Bowl 2025

Sam Darnold's girlfriend celebrates as Vikings QB ends up on winning side at Pro Bowl 2025

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Feb 03, 2025 18:20 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Sam Darnold's girlfriend celebrates as QB ends up on winning side at Pro Bowl | Image: Getty

Quarterback Sam Darnold revitalized his NFL career in 2024 with a season that nobody saw coming. Darnold got the opportunity to become the Vikings starter after rookie J.J. McCarthy tore his ACL in training camp. He led Minnesota to a 14-3 record and a playoff appearance. His season was rewarded with a trip to his first-ever Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Throughout his breakout season, Darnold had the support of his girlfriend, Katie. This weekend, during the Pro Bowl Games, she documented their trip to Florida and the Pro Bowl Games festivities. On Sunday evening, after the NFC had defeated the AFC, she shared a photo alongside Sam Darnold, on her Instagram Story celebrating the win.

"winner winner NFC!" she wrote on Instagram
Quarterback Sam Darnold&#039;s girlfriend Katie shared a photo from the Pro Bowl Games. (Photo via Katie Hoofnagle&#039;s Instagram)
Quarterback Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie shared a photo from the Pro Bowl Games. (Photo via Katie Hoofnagle's Instagram)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Late in the second quarter of the Pro Bowl Games flag football matchup, Darnold had a touchdown to his own Vikings teammate, Justin Jefferson.

also-read-trending Trending

Sam Darnold and girlfriend Katie spent time at Orlando attractions during Pro Bowl Games weekend

NFL players spent the past weekend in Orlando, Florida as part of the Pro Bowl Games. Sam Darnold took part in the skills competition as well as the flag football game and seemed to enjoy his first experience at the event.

When he wasn't participating in the Pro Bowl Games activities, he and his girlfriend Katie spent time at some of the most popular attractions in the Orlando area. On Friday night, they went to Universal Studios' Islands of Adventure, Katie Hoofnagle shared a photo in a since deleted Instagram Story of the couple at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park.

On Saturday, the couple enjoyed themselves at Walt Disney World, with Katie sharing a photo of the couple at Hollywood Studios. They wore matching Mickey Mouse-inspired clothing for the trip to the theme park.

Hoofnagle has shown support for Darnold throughout the 2024 NFL season. Each week she posted recaps of her time at Minnesota Vikings games.

Darnold is set to be a free agent this offseason and whether the Minnesota Vikings decide to retain is unknown at this point. The standout season he had, though, may make him a valuable addition to a quarterback-needy team.

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Colin D'Cunha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी