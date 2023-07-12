Saquon Barkley calls out Mike Florio for false report about contract standoff with Giants

The future of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is up in the air after the franchise tagged him, but that tag thus far remains unsigned. With the general thought that Barkley wants a long-term deal, there have even been reports of the running back holding out for the season.

It's not certain if that will happen. Pro Football Talk reported that the Giants put in an offer to Barkley that was $26 million over the first two years, but the contract was pulled due to the franchise tag deadline.

Barkley has seen this report, and he thinks it isn't true. The running back quote-tweeted the Pro Football Talk report and simply posted two blue caps. This is "capping," and it means, per The US Sun, that someone is telling lies or is overexaggerating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look below at Barkley's reply.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



1) Either the initial contract offer. (Per



2) Or if the offer would be pulled once the tag was applied.



3) That you whew looking for Christian McCaffrey money, which is around $16 million per… @saquon For clarity, which part is false?1) Either the initial contract offer. (Per @ProFootballTalk , 26M over the first two years.)2) Or if the offer would be pulled once the tag was applied.3) That you whew looking for Christian McCaffrey money, which is around $16 million per… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @saquon For clarity, which part is false? 1) Either the initial contract offer. (Per @ProFootballTalk, 26M over the first two years.)2) Or if the offer would be pulled once the tag was applied. 3) That you whew looking for Christian McCaffrey money, which is around $16 million per… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

So, it appears that Barkley thinks the Pro Football Talk report is false.

It will make for interesting viewing to see how Barkley's contract situation plays out, with Barkley seemingly no closer to signing a long-term deal with the Giants.

Will Saquon Barkley sign a long-term deal with Giants?

NFC wild-card playoffs: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

A long-term deal between the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley is seemingly the hope for both parties. After one of his best seasons that saw him total 1,312 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns and 82.0 yards per game, Barkley certainly has the production behind him to warrant a new contract.

But as this offseason has shwn, the running back position value has fallen off a cliff, and it seems that no team wants to pay $10 million or more a season for a running back.

Dallas Cowboys star Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag, but Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Josh Jacobs (the NFL's rushing leader last season) and Dalvin Cook can't get the contracts they want.

Whether or not it happens over training camp is unknown, but Saquon Barkley is standing his ground and wants to be paid as his talents deserve.

Poll : 0 votes