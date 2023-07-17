Saquon Barkley’s Giants standoff has NFL GM making "brutal" admission 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is still holding out for a contract extension with the franchise tag deadline today. After today, a long-term deal cannot be reached, nor can the tag be signed.

The 26-year-old had reportedly been in talks with the team for months but nothing has come to fruition.

The Giants used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley and signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a massive contract extension. Now, both sides have been quiet on the topic and the running back has yet to sign his franchise tag. This means that he won't be able to take the field with his team until he does so.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington reported on Monday morning that the franchise tag for running backs has decreased throughout the years. Making it the only position in the NFL that has decreased and an easy decision for teams to use the franchise tag on running backs, as it's lower than other positions.

A GM told Darlington his thoughts on the situation with running back contracts, which he tweeted:

"Brutal as it might be, here’s what one GM told me about his current take on running backs: “I don’t think this trend of the diminishing contracts for the position is going to end anytime soon. I’d rather draft one HIGH and let him walk after 5 years than pay him big money."”

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington The cost to franchise tag top running backs is just so low for teams to pass up. Consider:



QB tag in 2015 was $18.5m. Now $32.4m.



WR tag in 2015 was $12.8m. Now $19.7m.



RB tag in 2015 cost $10.9m. Now $10.1m!!!



While all other tag prices have risen… the RB tag has gone DOWN. Brutal as it might be, here’s what one GM told me about his current take on running backs: “I don’t think this trend of the diminishing contracts for the position is going to end anytime soon. I’d rather draft one HIGH and let him walk after 5 years than pay him big money.” twitter.com/jeffdarlington…

This is not a good sign for Barkley or other NFL running backs who are looking to get their big payday in the near future.

What time is the deadline for RB Saquon Barkley to sign the franchise tag?

The NFL sets a deadline each year for when franchise tags need to be signed for that upcoming season. This year's deadline is July 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

If Saquon Barkley is going to sign the $10.1 million tag, it will need to be within the next few hours.

Barkley is one of two NFL players who have yet to sign their franchise tag, as Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs hasn't signed his. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag earlier in March, and is not expected to sign a long-term deal today.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Tag deadline at 4 p.m. ET, and the three left unsigned are all RBs—Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard. All can make $10.1 million this year, and a two-tag total of $22.2 million if they get tagged again.



So that can be the baseline for a guarantee. Worth it? Well ...

If they all sign the tag, they will each make $10.1 million for the 2023 NFL season. If for some reason, they cannot come to terms on an extension and are 'double-tagged' next year, they could make $22.2 million in 2024.

Will the New York Giants be able to sign Saquon Barkley in the next few hours?

