Sarah Jane Ramos shows Dak Prescott some love as Cowboys squeak through Week 6 MNF win vs Chargers

The Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys scored an impressive win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football to settle Week 6. Although the game was filled with miscues and penalties, the Cowboys defense showed strength in the last two minutes, which helped them seal a 20-17 win.

It was a bounce-back win for the Cowboys after getting thoroughly embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers the week before. With the win over the Chargers, the Cowboys improved to 4-2 ahead of their bye week.

Dak Prescott's rumored partner Sarah Jane Ramos was also in attendance on Monday Night. Ramos showered praise on Prescott and showed appreciation for his and the team's performance.

Ramos posted a couple of videos and pictures from the game. In one of the videos, fans could see the Dallas Cowboys celebrating their game-winning interception of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

The caption of her story was:

"Let's go baby."

Image Credit: Sarah Jane Ramos's Instagram Story

She also posted a video of Prescott's rushing touchdown along with some emojis. Needless to say, she was happy to see her partner perform well in the game.

Prescott had a completion rate of 70%, completing 21 out of 30 pass attempts, accumulating 272 passing yards, and securing one touchdown. Additionally, he showcased his running prowess, gaining 40 yards and scoring a TD on seven carries.

How did Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott meet?

Although there is not a lot of information available about Ramos and Prescott's first meeting, they were seen together after the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets game. The sighting generated widespread attention and speculation among fans and followers.

Week 6 in Los Angeles wasn't the first time she was in attendance either. She was spotted at Dallas' 38-3 beatdown of the Patriots earlier this month.

Sarah Jane, known for her affiliation with the wine and spirits industry, boasts an impressive professional background, having collaborated with esteemed hospitality and entertainment groups. Her diverse experiences and passion for the Dallas Cowboys have made her a notable figure in both the sports and lifestyle spheres.

On the other hand, Dak Prescott's thriving NFL career has significantly contributed to his estimated net worth of $70 million. This impressive financial milestone underscores his remarkable achievements and successes within the league, positioning him as a prominent figure in the world of professional football.