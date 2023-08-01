A Redditor argued about Russell Wilson’s value to the Seattle Seahawks during their recent championship window. Most football experts reckon the Seahawks went to two Super Bowls in the early 2010s because of their run game, led by Marshawn Lynch.

They also credit their defense, collectively called the Legion of Boom, featuring Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman. However, the Reddit post argued that Wilson had a more prominent role in their success.

He was in the top 10 of expected points added, Pro Football Focus Grade, QBR, and passer rating among quarterbacks from 2012 to 2015. During that period, he was third in expected points added per play, behind only Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady (playoffs included).

The Redditor rested his case by saying:

“Yes, the defense and run game were elite, and he doesn't win that SB without them. No, he wasn't ‘carried.’ Wilson did more than enough at the most important position.”

These facts led a fellow Reddit user to react:

“Yeah, Wilson’s early years weren’t going to win any honors statistically. But his late-game magic and ability to pull out wins is what really made those Seattle teams so dangerous. That 4th quarter comeback his rookie season against Brady was what really started people talking.”

“He wasn’t going to throw 400 yards week after week. What he was going to do was throw for 250 and 3 TDs and then get the ball back with 60 seconds, down by three, and you just knew Seattle already won because he had that gift.”

Another said:

“He was efficient if not flashy. A 2 TD, 0 INT, 250yd, 67% cmp game isn't winning MVP, but it's certainly putting your team in the best possible position to win.”

Other comments regarding Russell Wilson’s contributions to the Seattle Seahawks’ championship success are as follows.

Russell Wilson made the Pro Bowl nine times during his time with the Seahawks. He also led the league in touchdowns (2017) and passer rating (2015). Wilson was also a 2019 Second Team All-Pro member.

Russell Wilson’s pedigree took a hit last season

Considering what he has done with the Seahawks, Broncos fans felt good after trading for Russell Wilson last offseason. There were also few complaints when the Broncos gave him a five-year contract extension, even if he had two years left in his current deal.

However, the narrative changed after the high hopes turned into disappointment. Wilson had one of his worst years in the NFL, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and had a career-low 60.5 completion percentage.

As a result, the Broncos won only five games. However, they hope to turn things around as Wilson will play for Super Bowl winner Sean Payton.