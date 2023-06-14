Shannon Sharpe gets support from OnlyFans model after parting ways with Undisputed

With the 2023 NBA Finals over, Shannon Sharpe’s stint opposite Skip Bayless in FOX Sports’ Undisputed also ends. The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end agreed to a buyout, allowing him to leave the sports debate show soon.

However, Sharpe found an unlikely supporter in OnlyFans model Alexis Bella. She responded to TMZ’s Twitter post about Sharpe’s tearful farewell:

“Undisputed is dead to me”

The eight-time Pro Bowler responded:

“Appreciate the support 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Shannon Sharpe said in his final Undisputed episode:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my final day at work. After seven years, the train stops for Shannon Sharpe and Undisputed right here. To the fans that made all this possible, you’ve embraced me, allowed me to become your favorite TV uncle. For that, I’m forever grateful.”

“You rocked with me when you knew very little about Shannon Sharpe, the guy that could come out here and talk. Hopefully, you found me entertaining. Hopefully, you found me educational.”

The Savannah State alumnus added:

“Hopefully, you found all the things that I gave you when you looked for when you came, and you tuned in and watched me and this man for seven years.”

While Sharpe’s reason for leaving remains unknown, two debates might have made it easier for the three-time Super Bowl champion to go elsewhere. Bayless struck a personal chord when he said that Sharpe was envious of Tom Brady’s career because he was still playing at 45 years old.

Then there’s Bayless’ tweet about the NFL canceling last year’s Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game due to the Damar Hamlin incident. Sharpe found the post insensitive, but Bayless stood by it. After a sudden one-day break, the five-time All-Pro confronted his co-host when he returned to the show.

Shannon Sharpe has nothing but gratitude for Skip Bayless

While they’ve had countless collision courses since 2016, Shannon Sharpe thanked Bayless for helping propel his broadcasting career.

He said in his closing remarks:

“And last but not the least, Skip Bayless. You fought for me, bruh. I’m here because of you. You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You’ve allowed me to share the platform. The opportunity that you gave me to become what I became, I’m very indebted to you.

“I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you ever know. All I ask is, when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had. I gave everything I had.”

Some sports fans couldn’t help but criticize how Bayless tried to cut off Sharpe in his final moments on the show. Nevertheless, the veteran sports media personality is excited for the next phase of Sharpe’s career, and he will toast him with a diet Mountain Dew.

After Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe will continue his widely popular Club Shay Shay podcast. There are also rumors that he might return to CBS or join ESPN. Meanwhile, some sources say that former NFL running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy might replace Sharpe in Undisputed.

