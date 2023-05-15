Shannon Sharpe predicts Ja Morant will run out of money after gun-toting stunt - "Who will be the GoFundMe treasurer?"

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is fed up with NBA superstar Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was suspended from participating in all team activities by the franchise after appearing in an Instagram video with a gun in his hand. The NBA has also announced that it will conduct its investigation before handing out suitable punishment to Morant.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun 😭😭 https://t.co/x285twcPN0

This incident isn't the first time Morant has gotten into trouble for appearing with a gun in an Instagram video. In March, the Grizzlies star was suspended for eight games for flashing a gun in a live stream on the social media app while dancing topless in a club during the team's road trip in Denver.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks 4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. 4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. https://t.co/mFEOvZ5MVY

After the incident, Morant apologized and vowed to be more responsible. However, just over two months later, he is engulfed in a similar controversy and will likely receive a significantly harsher suspension than the one in March.

Shannon Sharpe claims Ja Morant could go broke

Shannon Sharpe in conversation Ja Morant's father

On Monday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe did not mince words. He criticized Ja Morant and suggested that his behavior is detrimental to his reputation and the team, league, and sponsors he represents. Sharpe said:

"Ja can't do any further embarrassment to himself. But what about to the Memphis Grizzlies? What about to the NBA? What about to Nike? What about to Powerade? Now I want to know, who will be the treasurer of that GoFundMe. Because he's about to lose that NBA contract. He's about to lose that Powerade endorsement."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



reacts to Ja Morant’s suspension for flashing gun on IG Live again "The best apology is changed behavior. You make $40M a year and you want to live that life? For what?!” @ShannonSharpe reacts to Ja Morant’s suspension for flashing gun on IG Live again "The best apology is changed behavior. You make $40M a year and you want to live that life? For what?!” @ShannonSharpe reacts to Ja Morant’s suspension for flashing gun on IG Live again https://t.co/4wWJGvXCuQ

Shannon Sharpe was also critical of Morant's entourage and flamed them for fostering the Grizzlies star's erratic behavior. He said:

"Now, I want to know this. I want all the people that said,'Let Ja be Ja.' Are y'all going to be the Treasurer of that GoFundMe account? because he just lost $39 million. Because he wasn't in one of the three All-NBA teams. He's about to lose another $20-30 million of these endorsement deals. So I want to know in the process of 'Ja being Ja', 'Ja do your thing', what y'all going to do now? Who's gonna run Ja's defense?"

Before the 2022-23 NBA season commenced, Morant signed a five-year, $194 million max rookie extension with the Grizzlies. The point guard could have earned another $39 million to his deal had he won the NBA MVP award, Defensive Player of the Year award, or made it to one of the three All-NBA teams.

Morant's stats (26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists) and the Grizzlies' second-place finish in the Western Conference standings at the end of the regular season should have earned him an All-Team nod. However, the eight-game suspension likely affected the voters' decision and cost the Grizzlies star $39 million in salary.

As Shannon Sharpe suggested, Morant's woes will only deepen after the latest incident.

