"You tell the same lie for 22 years" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Skip Bayless and others for gaslighting Dallas Cowboys fans to think each year is SB-worthy

For more than 20 years, Dallas Cowboys fans, teammates, and executives have had high hopes that the following season will end with a Lombardi trophy. Instead, each year, the team has failed to advance to within even one game of the final.

Arguing about the Cowboys on Undisputed for years now, Shannon Sharpe once again expressed exhaustion about listening to the same arguments week after week, year after year. The topic arose on the show when Sharpe slammed Bayless and similarly-minded people for overhyping the team. Here's how he bluntly put it, accusing offenders of lying to kids:

“26 teams have made the championship game since the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl. They are 4-11 in the playoffs since they last won the Super Bowl. I don't know how you can convince...I get kids (because) you can convince kids of a lot."

Sharpe went on, explaining just how long the pattern of hype has gone on:

"I don't know how Jerry and you and other Cowboys fanatics, Michael Irvin, have been able to convince the Cowboy fans year after year. 'This is our year. This is going to be different than 96. 97 is going to be different.' "

He continued his rant, accusing Bayless and others of duping millions:

"(For) 20 plus years, each year was going to be different but it's the same thing. You tell the same lie for 22 years and you can convince millions to believe it.”

The Dallas Cowboys since their last Super Bowl victory

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants.

The team's last Super Bowl victory came in 1995, before nearly all of today's NFL rookies were born. According to Pro Football Reference, it was their third Super Bowl in four seasons. At the time, most thought the team was simply going to continue their run of dominance. However, nearly 30 years later, the team is yet to return to the conference championship.

Since 1995, the team has made the playoffs 11 times. However, they've lost in the Wild Card round five times and in the divisional round six times. Despite having quality quarterbacks like Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, and Troy Aikman since 1995, the team has failed to put together the performance required to advance beyond everyone else in the NFL.

Since 1995, the team has had plenty of Super Bowl-quality regular seasons, but they've never had those successes translate into January. Approximately over the last 30 years, the team has won 12 games or more four times. They've won at least ten games nine times. Despite having a playoff-quality season roughly once every three years, the team has failed to capitalize. Will 2022 be any different?

