"She's nasty": Claire Kittle caught licking George's sweat as Kristin Juszczyk clowns 49ers TE's wife

George Kittle returned to action in Week 7 following a long injury break. His wife, Claire Kittle's, hilarious interaction with 49ers tight end left Kyle Juszczyk's partner, Kristin, in stitches.The clip of the moment was shared on the "Wife'd Up Mic'd Up" Instagram page on Saturday. It showed George hugging Claire before running onto the field before the matchup with the Falcons on October 19.Claire said, "Love you," and gave him a quick hug. She then turned to Kristin and said, "He just like rubs his wet face on me."An anonymous woman asked, "Wait, that's his sweat?" Claire said, "Yes," before Kristin joked, "This is George's sweat."Claire laughed and said, "I am gonna sell this jacket after the game," and wiped some of the sweat onto her hand and licked it. Kristin reacted by saying, "She's nasty like that."Claire laughed and told her "Saul's like, 'We're cutting that.'" Kristin replied with "Absolutely not, clip it." View this post on Instagram Instagram Post"Wife'd Up, Mic'd Up" is a new YouTube show that launched in on Oct. 9, starring Claire and Kristin.Before playing in Week 7, George missed five games with a torn hamstring. It happened in the first half during Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was medically cleared to practice and activated before the clash against Atlanta. Doctors warned of a high reinjury risk, but Kittle was determined to return.The game was held at Levi's Stadium, which San Francisco won 20-10.George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle picks school-uniform-inspired gameday look for Week 8 clashFor the 49ers' Week 8 game against the Texans on Sunday, Claire Kittle wore a school uniform-style game-day look. She chose a crisp white shirt, red pants and a matching red tie to cheer for George Kittle.Ahead of the game, she shared a glimpse of the OOTD on her Instagram story, checking in from Houston.The Texans won 26-15 on National Tight Ends Day.San Francisco is 5-3 and was tied with the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West before the game. They have now fallen behind both teams in the standings.