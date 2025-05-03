"Shut your a*s up" - Fans blast Antonio Brown for attacking Deion and Shedeur Sanders amid $40M NFL controversy

Antonio Brown hasn't played since late in the 2021 season but continues to make headlines.

On Friday, the former wide receiver reacted to a video of activist/psychologist Dr. Umar urging Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to sue the NFL for $40 million after his son Shedeur's notorious Draft slide last week by suggesting that Kordell Stewart should sue the Sanders family and Colorado for not having his number retired by Colorado:

Of course, there was much negativity aimed towards Brown:

"Yet u was on his (censored) a couple years ago," another remembered.

"Stop letting white people tweet for u AB," another demanded.

More reactions followed:

"You’re a goofy … you can big up Kordell without downing 2," one groaned.

"AB and Umar say about the same amount of dumb shit," another jeered.

"Get this Caucasian man off ya account AB he’s making it worst for u lol," another urged.

Antonio Brown account temporarily suspended on X after feud with Pacman Jones

In related news, Antonio Brown's comments on the Sanders family also drew the ire of another former cornerback in Adam "Pacman" Jones. Specifically, after the seven-time Pro Bowler had referenced Deion Sanders' toe amputation, the former Cincinnati Bengal exploded in a profane rant:

A heated exchange ensued, during which Brown made some homosexual insinuations againt his former divisional rival. As a result, X banned his account for a dozen hours:

It wasn't his only time feuding with a cornerback. He had also claimed that multiple-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel "couldn't even hold my jock strap". Samuel responded by saying that Brown would be nowhere if the Pittsburgh Steelers hadn't noticed him.

Even on off-field topics, Tom Brady's former teammate couldn't stop attracting controversy. On Thursday, he insinuated that the legendary former quarterback's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was unfaithful to him even before they had divorced during the 2022 season.

Antonio Brown also purportedly resumed his feud with fellow ex-Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, crudely alluding to an "incident" involving the quarterback's sister Carlee during the 2012 Pro Bowl.

