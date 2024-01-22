‘Jason Kelce took a page out of Taylor Swift’s book’: Skip Bayless on Eagles star’s viral video of chugging beers shirtless

Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday quickly went viral. The CBS broadcast caught the moment as the Philadelphia Eagles center chugged a beer while hanging out of the suite's window at High Mark Stadium.

"Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless was one of the few people watching the playoff game who didn't get a chuckle out of the moment. Bayless took to social media to air his dislike for the moment, even comparing Jason Kelce to Taylor Swift:

"Jason Kelce taking a page out of Taylor Swift's self-promoting playbook, going beer-raising shirtless up in their box and competing for social media attention with her."

Fans quickly replied to Bayless' comments on X, insisting that the entire suite was clearly having a good time and Jason Kelce likely wasn't thinking about media attention. He was even seen tailgating and taking shots with members of the Bills Mafia before the game.

Bayless has been critical of Taylor Swift since she has been attending Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games. In an interview with TIME Magazine, the singer even addressed similar comments, saying she had no say on how much the NFL broadcasts showed her during a matchup.

Kylie Kelce's reaction to shirtless Jason Kelce goes viral

The CBS broadcast of Sunday's AFC divisional round game decided to pan to the suite where Travis Kelce's family and friends were watching. While the broadcast likely intended to get a cameo from Taylor Swift, fans got another scene instead.

The older Kelce brother was chugging beers, shirtless with just a beanie on. He was yelling in excitement after his brother scored his first touchdown of the night. However, the look of his wife, Kylie Kelce, caught everyone's attention in a now-viral video.

The look on her face shows that while this was a shocking moment for everyone else, she has apparently seen something similar in the past. She also knew that there was no way anyone was going to stop the celebration.

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for the AFC championship game, fans will surely be looking for Kelce's suite to see what type of shenanigans happen next week.