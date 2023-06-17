Sports media personality Skip Bayless returns the favor by expressing gratitude to Shannon Sharpe.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end left the popular Fox Sports 1 show after the NBA Finals ended.

In a recent episode of his eponymous podcast, Bayless said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m going to miss my man Shannon Sharpe and all he did for me, all he brought to Undisputed, but I can’t wait for what's next for Undisputed. See you soon.”

Sharpe did the show with Bayless for nearly seven years. The three-time Super Bowl champion agreed to a contract buyout, setting his tenure on the show until after the NBA Finals.

By 2023, the program was pulling in an average audience of 173,000, making it FS1’s most successful studio-based show. US TVDB also has it as the network’s ninth-most popular program behind its NASCAR, MLB, and National Hot Rod Association coverages.

The Savannah State alumnus showered appreciation for Skip Bayless during his final Undisputed episode.

“And last but not least, Skip Bayless. You fought for me, bruh. I’m here because of you. You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You’ve allowed me to share the platform. The opportunity that you gave me to become what I became, I’m very indebted to you.“

“I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you ever know. All I ask is, when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had. I gave everything I had.”

Meanwhile, Bayless’ statement confirmed that Undisputed would continue, though Shannon Sharpe’s replacement remains unknown.

The Vanderbilt alumnus added, with a subtle shot fired at his favorite team’s bitter rival:

“I got news for you FS1 is here to stay. Undisputed is alive and very well going on seven years. As we look very forward to our eighth NFL season, are you ready for some football? I sure am; I can't wait for this fall when the Eagles are gonna fall.”

Skip Bayless shared more thoughts about his partnership with Shannon Sharpe

In the same episode, Bayless read two questions from the podcast’s listeners. The first question was about his proudest Undisputed moment, while the second probed about his preparation for the show.

Skip Bayless answered by returning the favor to Sharpe.

"I can answer both of those questions by paying tribute to my man, Shannon Sharpe. What a run we had together, close to seven years' worth. That's roughly 4,300 live on-air hours."

"Sitting across each other, live on that debate desk, battling, laughing, haggling over bets on games, featuring, of course, the show's weird currency, cases of diet Mountain Dew, my favorite drink, and my only vice in the world."

Bayless added:

"Back and forth, we bet cases of Diet Dew. As you know by now, I live for Undisputed, which meant that, in a way, Shannon and I were kind of a married couple on TV. For years, it seemed like. For nights and days on end, we dominated each other's lives for almost seven years.”

Skip Bayless left ESPN in April 2016 to join Fox Sports. Skip and Shannon: Undisputed debuted five months later with Joy Taylor as the third host.

While there have been several controversial moments during their run, two instances might have convinced Sharpe to leave the program.

First, Bayless said he was jealous of Tom Brady’s career because he was still playing at age 45. Second, Sharpe couldn’t take Bayless’ attitude regarding the Damar Hamlin incident.

But with those moments in the rear-view mirror, Skip Bayless ended his tribute for Shannon Sharpe:

“I did not watch a single game in any sport for seven years without thinking about what Shannon was thinking about outcome of said game and how that outcome would impact tomorrow's Undisputed."

"The end of Tuesday's show was my proudest moment ever on Undisputed. Because I was so proud of what Shannon and I had accomplished together against such long odds."

Poll : 0 votes