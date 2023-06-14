Watch: Shannon Sharpe shares inside 'Undisputed' video from his last day at work on FS1

Shannon Sharpe has officially left Skip Bayless and Fox Sports 1 following Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals where the Denver Nuggets won against the Miami Heat. After seven years, the NFL legend called it quits and decided to separate from Undisputed, leaving his colleague.

Sharpe has been a staple for sports analysis since going viral for his commentary on certain situations. Both he and Bayless have gone through some rough patches, including a few instances where they were being hostile on air. Although he has not given any reason why he left the show, many assume it's because of his professional relationship with Skip.

Still, after that, he paid tribute to the show that he left by posting a video of his last day on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can’t thank you all enough. From the people at Fox, to my Family, Friends, and loyal Followers. Join me as I go into my next chapter." Sharpe wrote.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I can’t thank you all enough. From the people at Fox, to my Family, Friends, and loyal Followers. Join me as I go into my next chapter. I can’t thank you all enough. From the people at Fox, to my Family, Friends, and loyal Followers. Join me as I go into my next chapter. https://t.co/5Whj2jpoFa

The NFL Hall of Famer hasn't announced what his next move is, but Sharpe could have something planned. He still has his Club Shay Shay podcast, and that could be a preview of what he's going to do next.

You might also be interested in reading this: Shannon Sharpe bids emotional farewell to Skip Bayless and Undisputed amid ESPN rumors - "Y’all made it special"

Who is Shannon Sharpe's daughter, Kayla?

Kayla is Shannon Sharpe's oldest daughter from a past relationship. Along with Kayla, Shannon also has two other children, Kaley and Kiari, who are also both from different relationships.

Kayla was born in 1992, the same year his brother, Kiari was born. She studied pre-law at Georgia Southern University and is currently taking on the professional scene. Shannon would often post about his children on social media, and Kayla has had her fair share of exposure from her father's social media.

Back in 2020, Shannon posted a photo of his firstborn as she celebrated her birthday.

"This is my 1st born, Kayla aka Shannon Sharpe Jr. Today is her bday. Everytime I see you, I’m more impress with the woman you’ve become. I LUV you more than you can possibly know. Enjoy this day and many more to come." Sharpe wrote.

Also read: Shannon Sharpe humbles Aaron Rodgers’ new head coach for declining to feature on Hard Knocks - “You’re not coach Belichick”

Heartfelt messages were relayed by Skip Bayless as Shannon Sharpe departed from the show

After having the chance with the Hall of Fame tight-end, Bayless took his time to honor his former co-worker. On his last day, Skip didn't hold back as he shared a heartfelt message solely dedicated to the efforts that Shannon Sharpe showed through the process.

"I want to thank you for never taking a sick day," Bayless said. "I wanna thank you for preparing as hard as you could every single day for every single topic. I wanna thank you for competing as hard as you did. The greatest compliment I can give you is you were a worthy adversary. I wanna thank you and tell you I love you for everything you have done for me. I’m gonna miss our Diet Dew bets, our LeBron battles, our Cowboy arguments. In the end, you made possible a very special time in my career. I look forward to your next great achievement, but tonight I will toast you with a Diet Mountain Dew."

Fans are still waiting on what Sharpe will do next after his departure.

Also read: LeSean McCoy drops cryptic tweet after Shannon Sharpe's final day on Undisputed - "WISH ME LUCK"

Poll : 0 votes