"They are not done. I'm here to have their back" - Skip Bayless remains optimistic about Dak Prescott-less Cowboys after claiming they nearly pulled off win against Tom Brady

The Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady have two of the most hardcore fanbases in the league. Regardless of the score, the quarterback and the team always have their supporters.

One NFL analyst claimed Dallas came close to beating Brady on Sunday Night Football. Speaking on Undisputed, Skip Bayless ignored the final 19-3 score and the injury to Dak Prescott when he proclaimed that Tom Brady nearly lost to the Cowboys.

Before starting his statement, he appeared to claim that he would go through the motions as a Cowboys fan:

"I'm gonna just do it today, I'll back them... [the] Cowboys. They are not done. I'm here to have their back. I don't know if you were watching what I was watching last night, but what did I tell you through the whole preseason?"

He went on, claiming that the path to victory for the team was not through their quarterback. Instead, it lay through their linebacker and the entire defensive side of the ball.

"This team will go as far as Micah Parsons, 11 from heaven and that defense carry this team, and it very nearly carried them to victory last night over... the best player in football even now at age 45. At his greatest last night, he managed to score all of 19 points at Jerry World. What? 19 points, are you kidding me?"

What happened on Sunday Night Football, and what's next for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers scored 19 points, earning four field goals and one touchdown in a 19-3 win on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback threw for 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Next week, the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys take on the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

