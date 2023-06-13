Aaron Rodgers has a history of throwing passes that knock fans out of their chairs. However, the Jets quarterback managed to nearly do the same by just showing his face at an unscheduled time. Analyst Skip Bayless told the story of how he decided to watch the awards event just because of the quarterback's appearance. Here's how he put it on Undisputed:

"I nearly fell off my chair last night. I walked back in and the TV was still on the same network that had the Canadian Open Golf, which I'd watch to its conclusion. Then I left to workout and then I came back and the TV's still on that network, except it's the Tony's."

He continued, explaining the exact moment he noticed the quarterback:

"Well, I don't usually watch the Tony's, but I look up, right on schedule they show a face on the end of the third row. It's Aaron Rodgers. He's there. He's at the Tony Awards? I don't watch, but I'm fascinated. So I started watching and it was fascinating."

Aaron Rodgers' New York cameo appearances return in force

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In Green Bay, not many saw the quarterback in public between the end of January and the start of August. However, the New York Jets have gotten a fat dose of the quarterback outside of scheduled times, showing up at a few sporting events earlier this offseason, a Taylor Swift concert and now at a vaunted awards show.

After the basketball sightings and before the Taylor Swift concert, No. 8 was pegged to be losing interest in the city by numerous analysts. However, with these additional appearances, the quarterback has given plenty of reason to buck the narrative.

What are Aaron Rodgers' goals for 2023?

No. 8 at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

Of course, this is all a sub-plot to what many believe the season is truly about for No. 8. The 2023 season is all about beating the bar set by his former mentor Brett Favre. In 2008, Favre spent one season in New York, going 9-7 and throwing for 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He stayed for just one year before joining the Vikings.

Another opportunity lies ahead for No. 8 that might erase his playoff struggles since winning the Super Bowl at the turn of the 2010s. If he could win a Lombardi Trophy this year, he would become the third starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl for two different franchises.

