Aaron Rodgers has made millions of dollars and as many enemies via defeating franchise after franchise over the course of his career. One team he's been able to run through like clockwork has been the Dallas Cowboys, who are yet to defeat No. 8 (formerly No. 12).

Speaking on Undisputed, NFL analyst Skip Bayless revealed his new nickname for the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

Will Aaron Rodgers be over .500 at the end of his first four games?

"[The Cowboys] do get the Jets at home but Aaron bleeping Rodgers... I call him our Dracula because he sucks our blood. He's 4-0 at Jerry World including a Super Bowl he won at Jerry World and he's undefeated there. I just got a feeling this time we can undo that. We can finally get even with him now that he's wearing a different color of green, right?"

When does Aaron Rodgers play the Dallas Cowboys?

No. 8 at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

With the schedule revealed, the time for speculation is over. Fans who want to reserve tickets for games can do so, leaving Cowboys fans wondering when they'll be able to see their team take on Rodgers. The game comes early in the season, taking place on September 17, 2023, at 4:25 PM EST.

For the Jets, it will be the second of what could be quite a difficult opening gauntlet. The team starts off against the Buffalo Bills and the often frisky Josh Allen.

They'll follow up with the Cowboys showdown and then the New England Patriots. The following game will be against Patrick Mahomes in a hotly anticipated first-time meeting between the two quarterbacks.

Some analysts are bracing for the quarterback to debut to an 0-4 or 1-3 start. However, others believe that the Jets' perenially decent-or-better defense will keep No. 8 in the game long enough to pull out a win.

Most would agree that getting through a stretch like this with a 2-2 record would be a massive upgrade over where the team could be without the franchise quarterback.

Of course, until the games are played, one can only guess. Will No. 8 take the league by storm or whimper in 2023?

