"Soon to be family of 5": J.J. McCarthy pregnant fiancée Katya Kuropas poses for dreamy maternity shoot with Vikings QB cradling her baby bump

On Friday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, shared a joint IG post featuring some special moments with their followers. The couple shared a maternity photoshoot with their two dogs, Marley and Rocky.The 22-year-old captioned the post:"Soon to be family of 5 🩶."Katya wore a sleek, form-fitting black maxi dress, highlighting her baby bump. Over the dress, she added a light-colored, long-sleeved shrug. On the other hand, McCarthy was styled in a casual outfit. He wore a black short-sleeved polo shirt with matching athletic shorts, accessorized with a bracelet.In one of the pictures, the couple shared a candid moment, kneeling on the grass with their dogs, looking at each other and smiling while the dogs sat calmly in front. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJ.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas shares glimpse of baby showerLast month, Katya's mother organized a baby shower for the couple in Chicago. The Vikings QB's fiancée shared the event in an Instagram post. In the caption, Katya wrote a heartfelt message thanking her mother:"My moms threw me the baby shower of my dreams 🧸💙✨ so many friends &amp; family members came and showered me with all the love, i feel so blessed!! this baby is already so spoiled🫶🏽🫶🏽."Later, soon-to-be father McCarthy left a one-word comment on the post."Blessed!❤️."McCarthy's Fiancée Katya Kuropas shares glimpse of baby shower Vikings quarterback dropped one-word message [IG/@katyakuropas]J.J. McCarthy was dressed in a navy and white striped short-sleeve shirt paired with beige shorts, whereas Katya wore a light blue sleeveless maxi dress with thin straps. The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram in late May, with the caption:"The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September, and we couldn't be happier🩵🍼." View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcCarthy and Kuropas have been together since high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. The couple began dating in 2018, and the Vikings QB proposed in January 2024.