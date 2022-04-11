“When he started doing TikTok, it jinxed him” - Stephen A. Smith expects JuJu Smith-Schuster to bounce back after quitting social media

JuJu Smith-Schuster's NFL career began with as much promise as any elite wide receiver in the game today. However, injuries and other factors caused his play to decline since his sophomore season.

Smith-Schuster has found ways to stay relevant off the field, primarily through his Tik Tok social media account. His antics on the social media platform have annoyed a majority of sports analysts, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

However, the wide receiver announced he was quitting the platform after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0 #Chiefs Juju Smith-Schuster asked about his tiktok dances: “Do I see myself doing that here? I’m here to work…I came here to win.” #Chiefs Juju Smith-Schuster asked about his tiktok dances: “Do I see myself doing that here? I’m here to work…I came here to win.”

Smith voiced his excitement over Smith-Schuster quitting the platform as he attempts to replace the departed Tyreek Hill on Monday's episode of First Take. Smith said:

“All I'm trying to say is this Tyreke Hill is gone. JuJu Smith-Schuster is there now along with my Mecole Hardman. Do you know what we know about Juju Smith Schuster at this particular point in time? He ain't doing Tik Tok no more. He's declared that he will not be doing Tik Tok this year. Thank god, okay?"

Smith believes Smith-Schuster beginning his Tik Tok career is what jinxed the 25-year old's career. Smith declared the USC product quitting Tik Tok will allow him to re-obtain his old self. Smith said:

"Because before he was doing Tik Tok, he was doing his thing. When he started doing Tik Tok, it jinxed him. So now he'll get back to being the damn promising player that he is because he’ll be healthy. And I believe in JuJu Smith-Schuster. I genuinely like him. I'm just saying you’re in Kansas City. You got some stuff to prove.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster will be in a starring role for the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Alongside Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Smith-Schuster will be one of the biggest stars passing catches from Patrick Mahomes next season.

It's been an offseason of roster turnover for the Chiefs, who have maintained much of the same team throughout Mahomes' four-year tenure as the starting quarterback.

Sea of Red Nation @seaofrednation



- RB Ronald Jones II

- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

- WR Corey Coleman

- OT Geron Christian

- DT Taylor Stallworth

- LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

- LB Elijah Lee

- CB Luq Barcoo

- S Deon Bush

- S Justin Reid The #Chiefs offseason additions so far:- RB Ronald Jones II- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling- WR Corey Coleman- OT Geron Christian- DT Taylor Stallworth- LB Jermaine Carter Jr.- LB Elijah Lee- CB Luq Barcoo- S Deon Bush- S Justin Reid The #Chiefs offseason additions so far: - RB Ronald Jones II- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling- WR Corey Coleman- OT Geron Christian - DT Taylor Stallworth - LB Jermaine Carter Jr.- LB Elijah Lee- CB Luq Barcoo- S Deon Bush- S Justin Reid

Smith-Schuster tallied 2,343 receiving yards in his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, in his last three seasons combined, he only earned 86 more yards than his sophomore total of 1,426 yards.

Out of all the teams that Smith-Schuster could've signed with in free agency, the Chiefs are the team that offers him the most legitimate shot at resurrecting his career.

Andy Reid knows how to find a role for all of his players, and Smith-Schuster shouldn't be an exception. As long as he stays mentally focused on the game and works at his craft, Smith-Schuster is in line for his best season since 2018.

