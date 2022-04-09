5 Highest-paid non-QB players in the NFL feat. Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill

While each of the top ten and 15 of the top 21 highest paid players in the NFL are quarterbacks, there are still plenty of players at other positions who earn massive salaries.

Here are the five highest paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL based on the AAV of their current contracts. The list is made up of three wide receivers and two pass rushers.

Highest paid non-QBs in the NFL by AAV

#5 - Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers - $27 million

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Pass rushers have always been one of the most important assets for an NFL defense.

They have also consistently received some of the largest contracts among non-quarterbacks. It's extremely valuable to have a dominant edge rusher and the elite ones are paid accordingly. Joey Bosa is one of them.

DLineVids @dlinevids1 Joey Bosa with the stab/club. Use the stab to get the blocker thinking power, then take it away as you reduce your hitting surface & clear the outside hand with the club. Have a #passrush plan! #chargers Joey Bosa with the stab/club. Use the stab to get the blocker thinking power, then take it away as you reduce your hitting surface & clear the outside hand with the club. Have a #passrush plan! #chargers https://t.co/byBs1B4mhF

Bosa has been one of the top pass rushers in the league since being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In just 80 games played across six seasons, he has already accumulated 58 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. He is currently under contact with the Chargers through the 2026 season and will make at least $102 million in total guaranteed money.

#4 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - $27.25 million

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins set a new standard when he signed a massive contract with the Arizona Cardinals. He became the highest paid wide receiver by AAV ever at the time he officially signed it, with more than $60 million in guaranteed money.

Hopkins has been one of the most consistently productive wide receivers throughout his nine-year career. He has eclipsed 1,150 receiving yards six times while also surpassing 100 receptions five times.

Highest paid NFL non-QBs by AAV

#3 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders - $28 million

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on Davante Adams during the 2022 offseason. Adams was then traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after informing the Packers that he would refuse to play on the tag.

Immediately following the trade, he signed a record-breaking contract extension worth $140 million over the next five years. He passed DeAndre Hopkins to become the highest-paid wide receiver of all time.

Davante Adams held that record for just a few weeks, as he was surpassed later in the 2022 NFL offseason.

#2 - TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers - $28.00275 million

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt.

TJ Watt holds the title as the highest paid defensive player in NFL history. He signed a massive contract worth more than $112 million over four seasons, with 80 million dollars in fully guaranteed money.

Watt earned his big payday by getting off to one of the best starts to a career by any pass rusher of all time. He has already racked up 72 sacks and 21 forced fumbles across just 77 games played.

#1 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30 million

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill is the first non-quarterback of all time to earn an AAV of $30 million or more. He earned his massive contract extension after being traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 NFL offseason.

PFF MIA Dolphins @PFF_Dolphins



Tyreek Hill: 7,091

Davante Adams: 6,716

Stefon Diggs: 6,423 Leaders in receiving yards since 2017Tyreek Hill: 7,091Davante Adams: 6,716Stefon Diggs: 6,423 Leaders in receiving yards since 20171️⃣ Tyreek Hill: 7,0912️⃣ Davante Adams: 6,7163️⃣ Stefon Diggs: 6,423 https://t.co/VZZezNBUmH

Over the last two seasons, Tyreek Hill has combined for a massive total of 198 receptions for 2,515 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is an absolutely game-changing player, which is why he received a record-breaking contract.

