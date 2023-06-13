First Take host Stephen A Smith gave his opinion on the recent protest of Nazi supporters outside Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

First, he tried to connect the dots, hoping to find who was behind the demonstration.

Stephen A Smith said during a recent episode of his eponymous show:

"I knew this would happen, eventually. I knew it. I didn't suspect it would be at the corridors of Walt Disney World in Florida. I do find it a bit odd and a bit suspicious, Governor DeSantis, I admit that."

"Because I've been at Walt Disney World several times, many times. I've brought my children there. I brought my nieces and nephews there. I never saw that before."

Aside from flags with the Nazi symbol, a protester also carried a sign saying "DeSantis 2024: Make America Florida."

The Sunshine State's governor filed the necessary paperwork to vie for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 United States presidential election.

The Daily Beast's Helen Holmes and Uebelacker also reported that DeSantis and Disney have been at odds since protesting the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Ron DeSantis signed this legislation last year, banning public school teachers from conducting classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity.

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 @AnnaForFlorida Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting. Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/WeXtRi3OSL

Meanwhile, Stephen A Smith said the Florida government wants to disrupt Disney's business by taking over its location and building a nearby prison.

He also mentioned that, technically, the protesters did not violate any law because it was a non-violent protest.

"For all intent and purposes, it was a peaceful demonstration. I know that's hard to hear, considering that the people are outright spewing hate speech. But it was a peaceful demonstration."

"It is what it is. Just to remind you all, the Supreme Court struck down restrictions on hate speech unless 'it specifically incites violence or is intended to do so.' In other words, if it doesn't specifically incite violence or intend to do so, there's nothing you can say."

Stephen A Smith implored people to be more critical of what's happening around

Stephen A Smith is aware of the different causes, good or bad, within the United States. But as a suggestion, he encouraged his audience to be mature in handling situations like these.

"That is the nation we live in. Which is why every action needs to take a reaction and a consideration. Every cause, every movement, folks had theirs, these folks have theirs."

"And we just gotta be adult enough to deal with the fact that, me personally, I'm always happy when stuff is crystalized for us. So, the more stuff that's in the open, the more the lines are drawn in the sand. And we can see, and we know how to act accordingly."

Stephen A Smith finished his comments by motivating listeners to act and think better when such situations arise.

"One of my favorite sayings for anybody that knows me is 'If we have war, say we have war.' I like that. I don't enjoy it. I'm not trying to say it's something that's pleasant or any inkling like that."

"I'm just saying that anything that's visibly tangible that you can see and witness for yourself, you have the power to overcome. It's the unknown that bothers most of us, not the known."

