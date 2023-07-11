Stephen A. Smith is just the most recent TV personality to address the Keke Palmer drama. As many already know, the actress and television host recently attended one of Usher's shows at his Las Vegas residency.

The sheer outfit that she wore to the concert caught the attention of many, including her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who is also the father of their infant son.

Jackson went off on social media about how he didn't agree with her choice of clothing and that she shouldn't be wearing it now that she's a mother.

Those comments have caught the attention of many as it went viral on social media. The ESPN analyst addressed the topic on his podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show".

Smith took Darius Jackson's side on the fact that he didn't believe that she should be dressing like that in public. He said that he felt those feelings were validated. But, he said that he didn't agree with Jackson's decision to express his feelings in a public format.

With the longtime ESPN analyst saying that he should have spoken to Keke Palmer in private to discuss the issue that he had. The comments on the clip of Smith's podcast were not in favor of the host. Many agreed that he should stick to covering sports related topics. While others mentioned that he should stay out of someone else's relationship.

Stephen A. Smith said he 'could be next' in ESPN layoffs

Just about two weeks ago, ESPN shocked their viewers by announcing significant layoffs. While Smith was safe from the recent layoff, he still believes that he could be the next big name to be let go from the network. He spoke about the layoffs on his podcast a few days later. Saying that his colleagues deserved better than being let go by ESPN.

He also went as far as to say that he didn't believe that this was the end of the layoffs and that there were more ahead.

“This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next."

He told his viewers that he could, in fact, be next in the layoff spree. Essentially, she was saying that nobody was safe from the cuts that the sports network is experiencing.

His fellow NBA pre-game host, Jalen Rose, was one of those fired by the network. As were longtime NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy and former NFL quarterback Steven Young, just to name a few.

