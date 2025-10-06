Super Bowl champ Chris Harris Jr delivers blunt take on Eagles after Broncos snap their unbeaten run with comeback win

  • home icon
By Joel Lefevre
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:30 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFL.

That’s the bold statement Chris Harris Jr. delivered on Monday following the Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. Speaking on the “Up and Adams” show, Harris explains what happened to Philly on Sunday.

“I think they just went away from their game plan yesterday. They’re a team that’s been leading the league in rushing over the first four games,” he said at 0:06.
Harris notes that the offense seemed to attack the Broncos primarily in the passing game rather than utilizing their rushing attack. Last season’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, only had six carries for 30 yards.

“If they can continue to play running football, play good defense with (Vic) Fangio, I think they’re still the top team,” adds Harris at 0:23.

Their loss to the Broncos over the weekend was their first at home since a Week Two defeat to the Atlanta Falcons by a single point in 2024. The reigning Super Bowl champions were the last unbeaten team in the regular season before Sunday.

Part of the reason they went to the air more often against Denver was because of the amount of third-and-longs they found themselves in throughout the game. They went just two for 11 when it comes to third-down conversions. Defensively, they gave up just one third-down conversion in eight attempts in the opening half. In half number two, however, Denver converted half of those attempts, going 4/8. In the game, the Broncos had 34:17 in terms of time of possession.

Following their loss, the Eagles now hold the second-best odds of re-capturing the Super Bowl at +700, with the Buffalo Bills ahead of them at +500.

Eagles’ running game in a slump

The Eagles’ ground game, which powered them to the Lombardi Trophy a season ago, has been their Achilles heel in 2025. Once labelled as this team’s secret weapon, the offense hasn’t gotten much going in the running game.

Barkley, who reached the 2,000-yard mark, has really struggled to find holes in 2025. He has a mere 83 carries for 267 yards after five outings so far this year. As a team, the Eagles are 25th in team rushing, averaging 99.8 yards per game. Jalen Hurts, who also helped shoulder a great deal of the rushing load over the past few years, hasn’t used his legs as much early into this season.

He had just two carries for three yards in the loss to the Broncos. For the season, he’s rushed for 182 yards on 43 carries.

Barkley will be extra motivated to improve those stats on Thursday when the Eagles face his former team, the New York Giants.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

