Super Bowl champ Chris Harris Jr delivers blunt take on Eagles after Broncos snap their unbeaten run with comeback win

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFL.That’s the bold statement Chris Harris Jr. delivered on Monday following the Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. Speaking on the “Up and Adams” show, Harris explains what happened to Philly on Sunday.“I think they just went away from their game plan yesterday. They’re a team that’s been leading the league in rushing over the first four games,” he said at 0:06.Harris notes that the offense seemed to attack the Broncos primarily in the passing game rather than utilizing their rushing attack. Last season’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, only had six carries for 30 yards.“If they can continue to play running football, play good defense with (Vic) Fangio, I think they’re still the top team,” adds Harris at 0:23.Their loss to the Broncos over the weekend was their first at home since a Week Two defeat to the Atlanta Falcons by a single point in 2024. The reigning Super Bowl champions were the last unbeaten team in the regular season before Sunday.Part of the reason they went to the air more often against Denver was because of the amount of third-and-longs they found themselves in throughout the game. They went just two for 11 when it comes to third-down conversions. Defensively, they gave up just one third-down conversion in eight attempts in the opening half. In half number two, however, Denver converted half of those attempts, going 4/8. In the game, the Broncos had 34:17 in terms of time of possession.Following their loss, the Eagles now hold the second-best odds of re-capturing the Super Bowl at +700, with the Buffalo Bills ahead of them at +500.Eagles’ running game in a slumpThe Eagles’ ground game, which powered them to the Lombardi Trophy a season ago, has been their Achilles heel in 2025. Once labelled as this team’s secret weapon, the offense hasn’t gotten much going in the running game.Barkley, who reached the 2,000-yard mark, has really struggled to find holes in 2025. He has a mere 83 carries for 267 yards after five outings so far this year. As a team, the Eagles are 25th in team rushing, averaging 99.8 yards per game. Jalen Hurts, who also helped shoulder a great deal of the rushing load over the past few years, hasn’t used his legs as much early into this season.He had just two carries for three yards in the loss to the Broncos. For the season, he’s rushed for 182 yards on 43 carries.Barkley will be extra motivated to improve those stats on Thursday when the Eagles face his former team, the New York Giants.