"The jury’s still out on that for me" - Josh Allen doesn't believe Tom Brady is ready to commit to retirement

Even after announcing his retirement from the National Football League, quarterback Tom Brady is still the topic of numerous conversations and headlines.

The 44-year-old announced that he was ready to take on the next chapter of his life, away from the gridiron.

Even after the speculation and then the official announcement, nobody really seems to believe that the NFL legend is truly done playing.

Over Super Bowl weekend, several current and former players voiced their opinions on his retirement and whether they believe he will return next season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the group who don't believe that the retirement news is official.

While speaking with Rob Maaddi for the "Faith on the Field" podcast this past weekend, Josh Allen said that when he doesn't take the field next season, he will officially believe it.

"I’ll believe the Tom Brady retirement when he’s not playing next year... The jury’s still out on that for me.”

Will Tom Brady actually remain retired?

One would imagine that, when a 44-year-old quarterback announces his retirement, that everyone would actually believe him.

That's not the case with Tom Brady. Although he announced his retirement on his own terms, it is what he said on his "Let's Go" podcast just about a week later that has many unsure if he will actually stay away from the game.

Brady's comment, "never say never" has many believing that he may already be regretting his decision. Which leads many, including Josh Allen, to not be so ready to count out a return by the start of next season.

Even his own longtime teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement himself, believes there could be a comeback.

If he does in fact return, would he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? While he is techincally under contract through the 2022 NFL season, some believe that perhaps he will wait it out until the end of the summer and force a release or trade.

Brady certainly proved he can still perform, throwing for 5,316 yards and recording 43 touchdowns. There won't be a shortage of teams looking for a quarterback able to produce at that level.

With a light quarterback draft class and a few teams just a quarterback away from winning it all, he may find another home sooner rather than later. Or, perhaps, return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if their plan to replace him with Kyle Trask doesn't work out as they hoped.

