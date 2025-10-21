“The rich are never satisfied”: Fans slam NFL RedZone as it breaks ‘commercial-free’ promise sneaking in more ads this season

Fans voiced frustration after noticing a sharp rise in commercials during NFL RedZone’s Week 7 broadcast. The increase came just weeks after the network introduced ads with four 15-second spots, a move that many believed would eventually grow.

“Commercials were noticeably more frequent on today’s RedZone Channel,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote on Sunday. “The NFL has taken a product that fans could once turn on and enjoy nothing but football all day Sunday and turned it into a product riddled with commercial interruptions.”

Fans expressed their disappointment on X.

"The rich are never satisfied," a fan tweeted.

@awfulannouncing The rich are never satisfied.

"It’s not as good anymore with so many less games in the 4 o’clock window. Now there is an international game every week and seems like extra MNF games every other week. 1-2 less games every week featured," one fan said.

"As predicted, as expected," another fan said.

"@PatMcAfeeShow you went on a rant about this and now look who was right. Take 30 mins today to talk about this like you did the last time you tried to speak for everyone," a fan user wrote.

"As usual, capitalism ruins everything," one fan commented.

"Fell for it again award," another fan wrote.

Scott Hanson, who once opened every show promising “seven hours of commercial-free football,” has since dropped the iconic line. After testing ads in 2024, RedZone made it permanent this season, and with ESPN set to take over in 2026, fans aren’t expecting a rollback.

For many, the frustration lies not in the ads themselves, but in losing what made NFL RedZone unique: uninterrupted football.

ESPN’s MNF doubleheaders to end as NFL Network and NFL RedZone deal nears completion

ESPN’s final “Monday Night Football” doubleheader of 2025 could mark the end of its overlapping game strategy. The change depends on Disney’s $2 billion deal with the NFL. It would give the league a 10% equity stake in ESPN and transfer NFL Network and NFL RedZone rights to Disney.

ESPN’s schedule will expand to 28 stand-alone broadcasts if approved, eliminating doubleheaders that have frustrated fans and dropped ratings.

Only one of this season’s six doubleheader games exceeded 15 million viewers. The deal, pending U.S. regulatory approval, must be finalized by spring 2026 to take effect next season. It would ensure each ESPN-controlled game airs in its prime slot.

