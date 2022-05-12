"They did me so dirty" - Minnesota Vikings' 2022 NFL Draft first-round pick calls out Tampa Bay Buccaneers for deceptive behavior

Lewis Cine was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The talented safety joins a Vikings team that seems only a few pieces away from being real contenders this season.

Though the team has a strong offense, the defense struggled in several areas last year, ranking among the bottom of the league in yards allowed.

Cine was a highly-regarded safety coming into the draft, and many thought he’d be selected at 27 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No one was more certain of this than Cine himself, but the Buccaneers had other plans. They ended up trading out of the first round and Cine slid down to the Vikings.

Cine recently appeared for an interview on The Richard Sherman Podcast and talked about his surprise at Tampa Bay’s move.

"I had a team at 27. They know who they are. I aint gonna' say no names. It was at 27. The whole process—if you're there—we're gonna pick you. They move down to the first pick of the second round. I'm like, damn, they did me just so dirty."

It’s obvious by Cine’s statement that he’s talking about the Buccaneers. Word is, the team had been eyeing the Georgia safety for some time.

In fact, in the months and weeks leading up to the draft, speculation from all sides of the media said that the Todd Bowles-led team would select Cine. Especially after losing strong safety Jordan Whitehead to free agency.

Lewis Cine being passed up by the Bucceneers will only add a chip on his shoulder

In the end, the Buccaneers passed on Cine and selected defensive end Logan Hall at 33. Perhaps the team was hopeful they could still get Cine while trading back a few spots and acquiring two additional draft picks. But the Minnesota Vikings pounced when they had the chance.

With a new General Manager and head coach in place, the Minnesota Vikings are preparing to make a run for the NFC North title. In fact, five of their first six picks were to fill needs on the defensive side of the ball.

With Davante Adams gone from the division rival Green Bay Packers, and the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears still hanging out in the basement, 2022 could be a great opportunity for the Vikings to dethrone the Packers.

