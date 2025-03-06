“They need a game breaking threat” - NFL analyst urges Josh Allen’s Bills to trade for DK Metcalf

The Buffalo Bills are coming off yet another heartbreaking loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Following a controversial fourth-down ruling in the AFC Championship, Buffalo was sent home early once again.

Entering the offseason, the Bills are closer to reaching the Super Bowl than they've ever been in the Josh Allen era. The reigning MVP elevated Buffalo's offense week in and week out but ultimately needs help on the perimeter after losing both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

On Wednesday, a potential offseason target emerged as Seattle Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf requested a trade from the team. NFL analyst Craig Carton threw out Metcalf as an option for Buffalo to pair alongside their MVP quarterback.

"It's obvious," Carton said on Thursday. "The Buffalo Bills need a guy like DK Metcalf. As great as they were (last season), they need a game-breaking threat (at receiver). He is still a game-breaking threat."

Metcalf missed some time in 2024, making 12 starts during the season. He caught 66 passes for 992 yards and six touchdowns, narrowly missing out on his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.

DK Metcalf requests trade from Seahawks

By Wednesday, the Seahawks' wide corps is depleted as the offseason approaches its most critical period. Seattle released 10-year veteran and former All-Pro returner Tyler Lockett and received a trade request from DK Metcalf shortly after.

Metcalf is reportedly seeking a $30 million deal and will search for a potential suitor who will meet his price tag. For a team like Buffalo, making the cap space to move for Metcalf could prove challenging, as they currently sit with under $10 million in cap space.

However, the pairing of Josh Allen with Metcalf is an enticing one, though.

Other teams who could explore a trade for Metcalf are the New England Patriots, LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Metcalf, 27, is set to enter his seventh NFL season in 2025 and is entering the final year of his three-year, $72 million extension.

