“This is code for he bad player”: NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson’s soft take on J.J. McCarthy

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings acquired J.J. McCarthy in the first round with the 10th pick. However, he missed out the entirety of his rookie campaign because of a torn meniscus injury. With Sam Darnold's departure for the Seahawks, McCarthy is gearing up for his NFL debut as the starting quarterback.On Thursday, four-time Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts about J.J. McCarthy. He opened up about how while they don't expect him to act like a veteran, they will hope that he can prove his worth in 2025.&quot;You'd definitely have to have patience,&quot; Jefferson said. &quot;He's pretty much a rookie. Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. He's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers.&quot;You're not really expecting him to have the same mindset as a veteran. You can't really have that expectation from him, but we do have an expectation of him being great.&quot;Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions to Jefferson's take on J.J. McCarthy as the Vikings' starting quarterback.&quot;Oh boy this is code for he a bad player right now,&quot; one commented.&quot;Yeah we know JJ is bad lmao. You could see it in college,&quot; another said.&quot;Don't like him saying this but I get it. To be honest it just speaks volumes to his respect for Kirk and Donald,&quot; one wrote.&quot;JJ isn't a top 50 qb in the league and there's a real chance he starts less than 10 games. Tears,&quot; another said.&quot;Jettas keeping it real is exactly what our fanbase needs whether people like hearing it or don't,&quot; one commented.&quot;Not a good sign. Let's hope the kid can ball,&quot; one said.Colin Cowherd shares his true feelings about J.J. McCarthy heading into 2025J.J. McCarthy has been in the spotlight throughout the offseason. On Friday, Colin Cowherd came forward with his brutally honest take on the Vikings starting quarterback in 2025.Cowherd expressed his doubts over McCarthy's abilities to lead the Vikings to success. He also took a shot at his collegiate stats to justify his reasoning about the rookie.&quot;J.J. McCarthy, you're going to see it very quickly, Cowherd said. &quot;Is not what people think. McCarthy is a C QB. Have you ever seen McCarthy's 4th quarter college stats and playing from behind? They're terrible.&quot;McCarthy will make his NFL debut with the Vikings during their season opener against the Chicago Bears in September. It will be interesting to see how well the rookie performs as the starting quarterback.