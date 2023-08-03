“This is extra nasty” – Fans accuse Ciara Wilson of rehabilitating Chris Brown’s career

Ciara and Chris Brown announced earlier this week that they had collaborated on a new song. The song, "How We Roll" will officially be released this Friday, August 4, 2023. In the promotion for the new song, Ciara is sitting, and Brown is leaning next to her with his head leaning on her shoulder.

While Ciara has been collaborating on her new music as of late, it's who she chose to make music with that has some upset.

Ciara fans aren't happy that she has decided to collaborate with Chris Brown. The 34-year-old has a history of domestic violence and assault against his former partners.

With many fans believing that it isn't a good idea for her or her career to team up with him on a song. Even saying that she is promoting his toxic behavior towards females.

The replies to the singer's Tweet about the collaboration were split between support for the two singers. Others disagreed, saying that it was poor decision-making to make music together.

Some fans accused her of trying to help rehabilitate his career. A career that once had Chris Brown as one of the biggest names in music.

According to fans, this may not have been one of the best collaborations that the singer has done.

Kadee @KimberDJ @ciara This is gross. Seriously?! We gon act like he’s an acceptable “collab partner” ?? Like we don’t have memories?

🧚🏾‍♀️ @tiza___ Your music is not good enough for you to be doing this my sister. twitter.com/ciara/status/1…

Aurelièn @AurelienDidIt @ciara Another skip. SMH somebody need to lock the studio doors atp

pat (fan account) @buscandogaga @ciara doin all that for a bad song that will never chart

Ciara drops new Gap campaign with her three children

Besides music, Ciara has always been very involved in the world of fashion. She and husband Russell Wilson even have their own clothing label, "The House of LR&C."

Now the 37-year-old has a new campaign collaboration with Gap and Love Shack Fancy. The promotional ads feature her and her three children, all wearing pieces from the new collection.

Ciara @ciara Pure Joy with my little rockstars on set of our @Gap X Love Shack Fancy campaign. What a moment 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/IwFUSt71HE

The singer told Vogue that she used to shop at Gap when she was a child. When her oldest son, Future was three-years-old, he appeared in his first campaign for Gap.

“I was looking at my daughter and I said, ‘I really would love to have you in a Gap campaign. The craziest thing about timing was that I was speaking it into the universe: I got the phone call.”

Ciara mentioned that she was hoping to have the opportunity to work with Gap again and include her two younger children.

It just took a couple of hours after manifesting the idea, for her to suddenly receive a call one day saying that it was coming to fruition. She said that while her style is a bit tomboy' she loves to dress up and wear 'cozy' fashion, something the collection features in its exclusive line.