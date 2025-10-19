"This is getting ridiculous": Fans call out NFL as Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster don't get fined over drama in Chiefs-Lions game

Both Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster evaded any punishment from the NFL after the post-game scuffle between the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.According to a tweet by beat reporter Justin Rodgers, both Chiefs stars evaded paying any fine while Lions LB Alex Anzalone and DT Tyer Lacy were penalized for &quot;unnecessary roughness.&quot;&quot;In the news that figures to go over poorly locally, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes were not fined after last week's game. Alex Anzalone and Tyler Lacy were. Both for Unnecessary Roughnesss (Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing). Anzalone got popped for $12,172. Lacy $5,722.&quot;Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network @Justin_RogersLINKIn news that figures to go over poorly locally, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes were not fined after last week's game. Alex Anzalone and Tyler Lacy were. Both for Unnecessary Roughness (Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing). Anzalone got popped for $12,172. Lacy, $5,722.Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision taken by the league on social media.Adrian Pendygraft @apendygraftLINK@Justin_Rogers I’ve opposed conspiracy theories about the league playing favorites. I’ve maintained that while certain players do get preferential treatment, it’s unintentional, subconsciously allowing a player’s greatness to give them the benefit of the doubt. But this is getting ridiculous.dan t. @dtisher33LINK@Justin_Rogers @NFL should look to the @NHL for some guidance on matters like fighting. Sure the instigator will get dinged but if you retaliate, you get dinged too. I don't understand how in the world Juju escaped any fine whatsoever... NFL is just saying it's ok to retaliate?Herman Shepherd @sdmac999LINK@Justin_Rogers The league continues to be a joke when it comes to the Chiefs. Laughable.Colleen Nobil @ColleenNobdp5LINK@Justin_Rogers The NFL is riggedBralen Dennis @bralendennis3LINK@Justin_Rogers AGAIN NFL SUCKING OFF THE CHIEFS 🤦🏾‍♂Against the Lions, Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of the 30 passes he attempted for 257 yards and four total touchdowns. After scoring a rushing TD in the second quarter, a clip of him taunting safety Brian Branch went viral on social media.After the final whistle, things took an ugly turn when Branch decided to get violent with JuJu Smith-Schuster. It resulted in players from both teams taking to the field to de-escalate the situation.Following the massive scuffle, the Chiefs quarterback criticized Brian Branch for his actions.&quot;I mean, we play the game in between the whistles. They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles,&quot; Mahomes said.In the post-game interview, the Lions safety apologized for his actions but also defended himself, saying that the Chiefs were &quot;bullying&quot; him on the field. Nevertheless, the league decided to suspend Branch for one game. Thus, he won't be participating during their Week 7 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Colin Cowherd has a warning for other NFL teams after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' victory over the LionsThe Chiefs secured a 3-3 record after winning against the Lions last week. On Monday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' performance on the field.He issued a warning to other NFL teams, stating that the Chiefs are slowly rebuilding themselves as a massive threat in the league.&quot;Everybody's worst nightmare is now official. The Kansas City Chiefs once again are the best team in professional football,&quot; Cowherd said on his show. &quot;First three weeks, Mahomes was wobbly. They were averaging 20 points per game. And in their last three games, they are now averaging 32 points along with that defense and along with those special teams. Sorry NFL, they did it again.&quot;Kansas City, only Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they are the only people in this league that can take number two and number three wide receivers, they can take Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster and backup left tackles and okay running backs, and get into the 30s.&quot;The Chiefs are next scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct.19, at 1:00 pm ET.