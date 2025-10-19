  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is getting ridiculous": Fans call out NFL as Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster don't get fined over drama in Chiefs-Lions game

"This is getting ridiculous": Fans call out NFL as Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster don't get fined over drama in Chiefs-Lions game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:10 GMT
Fans call out NFL as Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster don
Fans call out NFL as Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster don't get fined over drama in Chiefs-Lions game

Both Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster evaded any punishment from the NFL after the post-game scuffle between the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Ad

According to a tweet by beat reporter Justin Rodgers, both Chiefs stars evaded paying any fine while Lions LB Alex Anzalone and DT Tyer Lacy were penalized for "unnecessary roughness."

"In the news that figures to go over poorly locally, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes were not fined after last week's game. Alex Anzalone and Tyler Lacy were. Both for Unnecessary Roughnesss (Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing). Anzalone got popped for $12,172. Lacy $5,722."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision taken by the league on social media.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Against the Lions, Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of the 30 passes he attempted for 257 yards and four total touchdowns. After scoring a rushing TD in the second quarter, a clip of him taunting safety Brian Branch went viral on social media.

Ad

After the final whistle, things took an ugly turn when Branch decided to get violent with JuJu Smith-Schuster. It resulted in players from both teams taking to the field to de-escalate the situation.

Following the massive scuffle, the Chiefs quarterback criticized Brian Branch for his actions.

"I mean, we play the game in between the whistles. They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles," Mahomes said.
Ad

In the post-game interview, the Lions safety apologized for his actions but also defended himself, saying that the Chiefs were "bullying" him on the field. Nevertheless, the league decided to suspend Branch for one game. Thus, he won't be participating during their Week 7 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Colin Cowherd has a warning for other NFL teams after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' victory over the Lions

The Chiefs secured a 3-3 record after winning against the Lions last week. On Monday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' performance on the field.

Ad

He issued a warning to other NFL teams, stating that the Chiefs are slowly rebuilding themselves as a massive threat in the league.

"Everybody's worst nightmare is now official. The Kansas City Chiefs once again are the best team in professional football," Cowherd said on his show. "First three weeks, Mahomes was wobbly. They were averaging 20 points per game. And in their last three games, they are now averaging 32 points along with that defense and along with those special teams. Sorry NFL, they did it again.
Ad
"Kansas City, only Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they are the only people in this league that can take number two and number three wide receivers, they can take Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster and backup left tackles and okay running backs, and get into the 30s."

The Chiefs are next scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct.19, at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications