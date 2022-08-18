"Those words ring hollow to me" - Mike Florio labels Aaron Rodgers a hypocrite for criticizing young WRs after skipping voluntary OTAs

Aaron Rodgers has chastized his receivers in the past. As such, not many were surprised when the quarterback called out his receivers while speaking with the media this week.

In response, NFL analyst Mike Florio essentially called the quarterback a hypocrite. First, let's look at what the quarterback said, according to a clip played on Pro Football Talk:

"We've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, bad rule decisions. Running the wrong route. So we got to get better in that area. You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there. It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there."

He went on, hinting that the preparation is not where it needs to be:

"The preparation and the job responsibilities are most important. There's going to be physical mistakes but if you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else is behind you in the right spot, that guy is going to play."

#PMSLive #GoPackGo "Aaron Rodgers knows this WR core has a long way to go & the young guys have to stop making errors" ~ @mattschneidman "Aaron Rodgers knows this WR core has a long way to go & the young guys have to stop making errors" ~@mattschneidman#PMSLive #GoPackGo https://t.co/lhl1fYr1AY

In response, Florio called out the quarterback for skipping OTAs, which served as the perfect opportunity to set the stage for his new receivers:

"'Preparation and job responsibility is the most important. See, those words ring hollow to me when Aaron Rodgers chose not to be there for all of the voluntary portion of the offseason program where they could have begun the process of working through these issues, of identifying who can be relied upon to catch the ball and who can't…"

He went on, explaining in detail how Rodgers could have steered his new teammates away from their current situation:

"He missed opportunities to work with these guys and maybe start coaching them, leading them, encouraging them to do whatever they had to do, maybe during their six-week break, [use a throwing] machine or (said to them) 'Let's get together somewhere and we'll work on me throwing the ball to you so you can learn how to catch it and not drop it'."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Packers called a meeting in which Aaron Rodgers and his receivers tried to clear the air. But it wasn’t Aaron’s idea. Hmmm. Now on @undisputed The Packers called a meeting in which Aaron Rodgers and his receivers tried to clear the air. But it wasn’t Aaron’s idea. Hmmm. Now on @undisputed

Aaron Rodgers' new surrounding cast

Aaron Rodgers

The 2022 offseason saw as much change for the Packers' skill positions as any in recent years. The team entered the offseason with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who are now gone.

In their place is Allen Lazard, who was a depth piece last season. Additionally, the team picked up Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson.

Watson is a rookie fresh out of an FCS school. Sammy Watkins hasn't had a 1000-yard season since 2015. With the season right around the corner, most agree that every practice matters as Rodgers rushes to establish chemistry before Week 1 kicks off.

For some, including Florio, Aaron Rodgers' situation essentially feels like watching a student stress the day before a massive test after not studying for the entire unit.

In Florio's mind, if Rodgers had done his homework, the test would not be as stressful of an experience. That said, some students pull off miraculous feats when pushed to the brink. Will the Packers respond in the same way as the clock ticks down?

