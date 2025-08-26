“Time to start a Sumo career”: NFL fans react as 449-lb rookie DT Desmond Watson gets waived by Bucs after missing camp

Fans reacted as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines Sunday by waiving rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson. At 449 pounds, he's the heaviest player in NFL history. The move came amid concerns about his conditioning and inability to participate in camp practices.Watson, who starred at Florida before going undrafted, signed with the Bucs as a free agent earlier this year. He slimmed down but never reached the level the team required and was placed on the non-football injury list before being cut on Aug. 25.Fans wasted no time flooding social media after the Bucs cut Desmond Watson. One said:“Time to start a Sumo career.”Norman @hsiyargosLINK@RapSheet @TomPelissero Brady keeping all the money for himself&quot;How do you not lose more weight training for the NFL and working out in 90 degree Tampa heat?!,&quot; another questioned.Let’s Talk Sports @LTSports80LINKHow do you not lose more weight training for the NFL and working out in 90 degree Tampa heat?!&quot;He must have eaten Shilo Sanders,&quot; one tweeted.Barry Watts @barrywatts230LINKHe must have eaten Shiloh Sanders&quot;One might say Tampa is trimming the fat,&quot; tweeted another.Nerdi97 @Nerdi9705LINKOne might say Tampa is trimming the fat.&quot;Ozempic is available and affordable,&quot; another said.Robb Aragón @robbaragonleonLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Ozempic is available and affordable.&quot;He tried everything but skipping a few meals,&quot; wrote one.Jonathan @cinnabonnjonLINK@NFL_DovKleiman He tried everything but skipping a few mealsBucs coach Todd Bowles had addressed Watson’s situation:“It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more.”The cut comes just a day after Tampa Bay also waived Shilo SandersAlso Read: 464-pound Bucs rookie Desmond Watson makes surprising admission about his weight lossBefore Desmond Watson, Bucs parted ways with Shilo SandersDeion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, was ejected from Saturday night’s preseason clash against the Buffalo Bills after punching tight end Zach Davidson during a heated altercation. Hours after the incident, he was cut by the organization on Saturday.The undrafted free agent from Colorado competed for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad. Sanders’ teammate, linebacker John Bullock, tried to calm him, but the incident drew immediate criticism. Coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation, saying:“You can’t throw punches in this league, that’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”In the first quarter, Sanders had already been flagged for defensive pass interference. This wasn't his first ejection. When playing for his dad's team in 2023 at Colorado, he was tossed for targeting UCLA’s Carsen Ryan.Also Read: &quot;He should be cut&quot; - NFL fans react to Bucs' 450-lbs rookie Desmond Watson's training camp footage