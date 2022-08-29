Tom Brady accompanies his kids on a bike ride as they go for day 1 of school

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was in full 'Dad mode' on Monday morning. The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a video to his Instagram story with his children - 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian - ahead of him, riding their scooters down the palm tree-lined streets. He captioned the video: "Back to School Day 1".

Tom Brady taking his kids to school via @ Tom Brady on IG

This comes just two days after the quarterback made his only preseason appearance this summer. He played one series against the Indianapolis Colts. Brady continues to insist that his 11-day absence from training camp was for personal reasons and to spend time with his family.

The quarterback showed that he really is just like any other parent, posting about their children's first day of school.

Just last month, the Buccaneers quarterback told Jim Farley on the Drive with Jim Farley podcast that he wants to ensure his children grow up as 'normal' as possible. He realizes that the wealth he and his wife Gisele Bundchen have affords them luxuries that most kids their age don't have.

“We have people that clean for us, we have people that make our food, we have people that drive us to the airport if we need that.That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is'.”

However, this Monday morning's route to school looked pretty normal for both parents and children.

His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.

How many kids does Tom Brady have?

Quarterback Tom Brady has three children, two sons and a daughter. He and his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, are parents to their 15-year-old son Jack.

Although he lives with his mother, Jack was seen at Buccaneers training camp last summer. He was also present at his dad's regular season and playoff games as well as his most recent Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together: Benjamin and Vivian.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.” #Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”(🎥 @Buccaneers)https://t.co/8WPupuB3XP

He had said in the Man in the Arena documentary that he hoped to be as good a father as his father was.

"I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think of him because of what my dad meant to me. I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. I use them as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love."

