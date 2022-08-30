Tom Brady reportedly had a steamy fling with Patriots cheerleader while dating ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady leads a full life as a great quarterback, husband of a supermodel, and dad to his three kids. Before his family life, the young gunslinger was living his best life as an eligible bachelor while being the face of the NFL.

In a page taken from the classic movie, The Replacements, Brady apparently also dated one New England Patriots cheerleader, Meghan Vasconcellos. The pairing appeared to be short-lived, and Vasconcellos went on to date the Patriots’ long snapper Lonnie Paxton in 2011. Vasconcellos and Paxton eventually married and now have four kids together.

Brady, for his part, dated actor Bridget Moynahan (starring in beloved movies like Serendipity and I, Robot) and the two have a son together. While nothing was ever confirmed, rumors floated that Brady might have been dating Vasconcellos while also dating Moynahan.

After his relationship with Moynahan, Brady dated and eventually married Brazilian supermodel Giselle Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen also have two kids together.

Tom Brady enters 23rd season with new faces on offense

Although Tom Brady moved south to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after years with the Patriots, he took longtime friend and tight end Rob Gronkowski with him. This upcoming season, however, his BFF Gronkowski retired for the second time. Brady will still work with talented receivers, but some questions remain.

Star receiver Chris Godwin is coming off an ACL injury from late last season. So, while early reports are positive, how soon Godwin will return to his usual elite level remains to be seen.

New additions Russell Gage and Julio Jones (both from division rivals Atlanta Falcons) will also be acclimatizing to the offense in Tampa Bay and catching passes from Brady.

Jones, in particular, will look to shake off consecutive seasons of injuries to fill the downfield void that Antonio Brown proverbially and physically left on the field. Mike Evans figures to be the top receiving threat in this offense given his health and familiarity with Brady and the Buccaneers offense.

Additionally, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will continue to rely on Leonard Fournette to handle the rushing duties. The team did draft Rashaad White, but all signs point to the veteran Fourtnette to be the featured back in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense.

