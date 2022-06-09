Tom Brady hits another milestone as his business venture raises $50M in funding

Tom Brady has found another $50 Million. This $50 million isn't for himself but for his media company Religion of Sports. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company was founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chupra. The $50 million milestone was hit through efforts made by Shamrock Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and Cerro Capital.

The money will be used in an effort to control their "own destiny" and move away from the "production company model," according to Chupra. More specifically, the money will be used to fund content and additional IP, "expanding into other formats and areas."

Until now, the company had largely focused on sports-centric stories, such as Tom Brady's "The Man in the Arena." After hitting the milestone, the company will be expanding into other content. Shamrock Capital partner Andy Howard explained more about why he decided to invest:

“Strong demand for premium non-fiction content by consumers and streaming platforms alike is a major driver, and Religion of Sports is really at the forefront of such.”

He continued, saying he had been interested in them for a long time:

“Obviously we have been following them and their track record for a long time, but at the heart of Religion of Sports, what makes them really stand out are three tenets that they bring to their storytelling. That is trust, collaboration and their unique relationships that enable them to make these endearing stories, distributed across numerous platforms.”

The company already has a deal to produce content for Skydance Sports, Apple TV+, ESPN, and Netflix.

Tom Brady's post-NFL career

At the start of the year, a number of possible destinies awaited Tom Brady following his retirement. However, the last six months have served as a journey for the quarterback as he sets up what he wants to do next.

Initially, it was rumored that he wanted to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, when Brian Flores sued the team for discrimination, the quarterback pulled a U-turn and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Soon after, the quarterback inked a ten-year deal to call games for FOX following the conclusion of his NFL career. Now, it seems, the quarterback's production company is entering a new gear.

Put simply, the quarterback has had a lot of irons in the fire. Most would agree that the production company's latest milestone is an impressive one and it will be interesting to see what happens next for them.

But Brady's immediate future is easy to see. With training camp on the horizon, the time for non-football activities would appear to be winding down. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2022 season with nothing short of a Super Bowl victory as their target.

With a highly talented roster and their legendary quarterback under center, it will take a very good team to stop them.

