Tom Brady reminded the world why he’s the undisputed GOAT, on and off the field. When Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds made a hilarious Instagram plea on Thursday for a jersey and a strand of Brady’s hair. Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham AFC, had joked about buying a Birmingham City shirt that Brady once touched.

“But I really want that jersey," Reynolds said. "I’m a huge Brady fan, and I have been for a long time. He touched the jersey so now I want the jersey that he touched. If you could just name your price, I’ll pay it and then get a strand of his hair just for me, for no reason, just for fun.”.

The request was part admiration and part comic chaos, classic Reynolds. Brady, now part-owner of Birmingham City, shared Reynolds' video to his own story and delivered a five-word response:

“Transfer budget just went up.”

Tom Brady drops 5-word response to Ryan Reynold's hilarious request for NFL GOAT's hair strand [IG/@tombrady]

This isn’t the first time Brady’s made headlines with Wrexham’s ownership duo. He previously gifted Rob McElhenney a signed Blues jersey, a gesture that kicked off this playful transatlantic banter.

Tom Brady's Birmingham City competes with David Beckham's team for EPL entry

The NFL added another chapter to his legendary playbook, this time, off the field and in the heart of English football. Tom Brady's team, Birmingham City, is heading to the Championship after dominating League One. However, soccer superstar David Beckham is entering the room with a bold move of his own.

Beckham, who's already made bold moves in America after buying Inter Miami and signing Lionel Messi, is set on taking Salford City to the top. He has teamed up with Gary Neville, from the famous “Class of ’92” and has pledged up to $20 million to see Salford’s rise from League Two.

Brady’s Birmingham City boasts over 26,000 in average home attendance and elite infrastructure. Beckham’s Salford has a modest 2,841. Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham is also in the fold alongside Brady's team in the Championship, and Beckham has just started the climb. All eyes are on which superstar reaches the Premier League first.

