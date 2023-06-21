Tom Brady gets dragged into Titanic submersible's rescue operation by author Justin Boldaji 

Tom Brady joined the NFL just a couple of seasons after James Cameron's Titanic put the luxury ship's tragedy into the minds of moviegoers for decades to come. Twenty-six years later, both the ship and the quarterback are at the forefront of newspapers and websites across the country.

A submersible exploring the wreckage has gone missing, putting a pit in people's stomachs, including Justin Boldaji, a children's book author. The author can turn a phrase and flexed his muscles on Twitter this week, comparing the sunken ship to the retired quarterback in a humorous fashion. Here's how he put it:

Justin🦩Boldaji @justinboldaji Titanic coming out of retirement to pad its stats like Tom Brady Titanic coming out of retirement to pad its stats like Tom Brady

Now that the submersible and its five occupants have gone missing, a new epiphany has arrived. It is that perhaps bringing various ships and equipment to explore the wreck over the last 100+ years also brought about a mathematical possibility that eventually a ship or other maritime vehicle may suffer another tragedy in its vicinity.

NFL fans and the public at large hope that the submersible is found and its occupants are safe, but as the movie and documentaries about the waters in the area explain, the water is hostile to human life. That said, according to CNN via TMZ, search crews have discovered a pattern of "banging" on their sonar. It could be the lost submersible but nothing is confirmed.

Tom Brady's motivations for returning to football

Circling back to the statement made by Boldaji, the reasons for Brady's return from his original retirement in 2022 are largely unknown. However, the biggest working theory accepted by fans appears to be that the quarterback simply wasn't ready to get into a new routine and, having failed to secure his "Plan A," he had no choice but to return to football.

His original plan was rumored to become a part-owner of the Miami Dolphins, but the plans fell through once Brian Flores sued the franchise for discrimination. Without a place to slip into quickly and cleanly besides football which might have been closing the door with free agency kicking off, No. 12 settled with a return while he got his affairs in order.

Soon after returning to the Buccaneers, he booked a 10-year commitment with FOX to call games for the network. Fast forward to June 2023, it is now clear that No. 12 didn't give up on his plan to become a part-owner of an NFL franchise as he now owns a chunk of the Las Vegas Raiders.

