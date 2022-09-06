"She's pissed off" - Tom Brady going back on promise to retire has upset Gisele Bundchen according to Colin Cowherd

Tom Brady made a lot of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans happy when he announced his return to the team. However, the person most unhappy with his decision could be his wife, Gisele Bundchen. That is at least what one show host has claimed.

Speaking on the Colin Cowherd podcast, show host Colin Cowherd claimed that he had a source close to the situation who informed him that things are tense. Here's how Cowherd put it:

"And I talked to somebody who kind of plays in that circle and he's like, 'he made promises and he backed out of the promises and she's pissed off.' But, like, there are stories I don't really want to talk about. And I really don't want to talk about Tom and Gisele because marriage is hard and mine's good and it's not easy."

Tom Brady @TomBrady twitter.com/NFL/status/156… NFL @NFL



For the 4th time since 2011, For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100 🐐💯For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. https://t.co/SsNShIoYcx This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers twitter.com/NFL/status/156…

He went on, explaining why breaking the story made the show host uncomfortable:

"And I think to myself, what if Brady caught me talking about it? Now, that may be delusional, but he used me in some documentary piece one night, and I'm like, 'so he's heard of me.'"

He went on, claiming that he didn't want to get the quarterback into trouble and then run into him later:

"What if he's dancing around the TV and I'm talking about Tom Brady's marriage and I'm like, really f****** embarrassing [then] in ten years I run into him at a golf tournament. Am I being weird? I just don't want to talk about his marriage."

Tom Brady's disorienting career trajectory in 2022

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

At the start of the calendar year, it was business as usual in Tampa Bay. Tom Brady was rolling as always, defending his Super Bowl title. Instead, he lost to the Los Angeles Rams, which set off a roller coaster of career moves.

Soon after the loss, he announced he was stepping away from the game permanently. However, it only turned out to be a six-week absence. That said, his mind continued to be focused on the future after his playing days are over.

Soon after the brief retirement, the quarterback had his post-quarterback future decided. He signed a ten-year deal with FOX to call games following his eventual retirement from the sport.

Then, in August, the quarterback took another break from football and for 11 days he was nowhere to be seen. Upon the return from a highly unorthodox departure, Brady refused to give any concrete answers about his disappearance.

Now, as discussions are had across the league as to whether 2022 will be his swan song on the gridiron, the quarterback is gearing up for another season. Will this be the final Week 1 of the future hall of famer's career?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

