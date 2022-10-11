Tom Brady discusses intense stress and mental health woes as marital troubles with Gisele Bundchen continue

If you have managed to avoid the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors, you have probably been living under a rock. The 2022 season has brought a series of problems for the NFL power couple. As a result, they apparently are headed toward an unavoidable divorce.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last played against the Atlanta Falcons, securing a spectacular 21-15 victory. The Bucs star QB has also been active off the field, focusing on his weekly SiriusXM podcast 'Let’s Go!' with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Brady, who rarely touches on personal subjects, hasn't addressed the rumors about his marriage directly. However, he did speak about his everyday situations and the stress that we all face.

“I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?” Brady said.

On the podcast, Jim Gary asked Tom Brady about dealing with his mental health. Brady responded that everyone deals with 'different situations', worrying about their mental health at the same time. He added that the sport has taught him a lot over a long period of time. He stated that one has to remember that everyone is human.

The star QB spoke more about understanding life and how people need to be introspective.

“And it’s life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Have Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen previously advocated for mental health?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

In 2020, Brady was on 'The Howard Stern Show', where they discussed Bundchen and how she was unhappy with their marriage. According to the supermodel, Brady was not doing his part for their family.

Tom Brady at the Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Bundchen would be at home while Brady continued to play in the NFL.

"She felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'"

Furthermore, the couple also reportedly attended couples therapy. Brady ended up bringing his on-field stress back home, which did not sit well with Bundchen.

As per a source speaking with Radar Online, Bundchen and Brady could barely speak to each other.

"Tom got irritable under the stress, and she started blaming him for all their unhappiness, much of which was there before the scandal."

Counseling, apparently, was Bundchen's ultimatum to Brady.

This time, however, reports are hinting at a dissolution of their marriage.

Bundchen was the one to lawyer up first. She has also been living separately from her husband for months. Fans continue to root for the couple, hoping for a statement from either Tom Brady or Bundchen.

