"I told them, '30 minutes?'" - Tom Brady reveals how long his social media team took to make his unretirement tweet

Have you ever wondered what goes into Tom Brady's social media posts? If so, you're not alone. Charlotte Wilder of Fox Sports has also long been curious about that. Wilder was lucky enough to interview Brady's social media team and its manager, Gilad Haas. He also got to ask Brady himself some questions.

Haas works for a company called Shadow Lion. Brady has worked with Shadow Lion for quite some time, and Wilder was able to inquire about what went into Brady announcing he was coming out of retirement to play his 23rd season.

According to Brady, after calling Haas at a Boston Celtics game, the seven-time Super Bowl champion asked if the team could have his retirement post ready in half an hour. Brady told Wilder:

"I told them, ‘30 minutes?’ So we went back and forth on the language, chose a couple photos and, well… let’s play some football!"

It was fascinating to hear how Brady's post came together. Given how meticulous Brady is regarding certain aspects of his life, it was stunning to learn that it took just 30 minutes for his Instagram announcement to be made.

Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings



Brady told me how he un-retired, and how a few Pats fans turned running his social into foxsports.com/stories/nfl/th… "I FaceTimed the guys to let them know I was coming back, and we discussed how best to put it out there" - @TomBrady Brady told me how he un-retired, and how a few Pats fans turned running his social into @ShadowLion — a full-on creative agency "I FaceTimed the guys to let them know I was coming back, and we discussed how best to put it out there" - @TomBrady Brady told me how he un-retired, and how a few Pats fans turned running his social into @ShadowLion — a full-on creative agency ⤵️ foxsports.com/stories/nfl/th…

Wilder's interview is a must-read for Brady fans. The four-time NFL MVP opened up like never before in certain aspects of his life that have long been kept secret.

Brady is as polarizing a figure as there is in sports, and his competitive nature convinced him to return in a quest to win another Lombardi Trophy. His other off-the-field interests are hobbies until he's ready to retire for longer than 41 days.

Tom Brady is looking to win his eighth Super Bowl

Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady's announcement was one of the biggest news stories in NFL history. His announcement came the night before the NFL's free-agent legal tampering period opened.

As a result, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to attack free agency aggressively and bring back some of their own, including Brady's favorite offensive lineman, Ryan Jensen.

The Brady effect has proven to be true this offseason, as Russell Gage and Chris Godwin cited him as reasons for committing to the Bucs in 2022.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Chris Godwin said he and Mike Evans found out Tom Brady was coming back about 20 minutes before he announced it. They have a group text with Brady and he told them, “I’m coming back!” Chris Godwin said he and Mike Evans found out Tom Brady was coming back about 20 minutes before he announced it. They have a group text with Brady and he told them, “I’m coming back!”

The Buccaneers were one Matthew Stafford touchdown drive away from going to overtime in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season. Brady played at a supremely high level in that game, leading the team back from a 27-3 deficit.

Despite his advancing age, Tom Brady showed no signs of decline last season. He and the Bucs are as safe picks to make it to the Super Bowl representing the NFC as anyone in the conference.

