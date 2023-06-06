As time continues, Tom Brady's career will be celebrated more and more as successors fail to duplicate the quarterback's accomplishments. However, while his stock in the appreciation of his career grows, most expect memorabilia from his active playing days to rise in proportion.

However, that has not been the case for at least one piece of the quarterback's memorabilia. According to The Collectibles Guru and Card Ladder on Twitter, someone bought a 2000 Tom Brady rookie ticket on August 22, 2021 for $2.8 million.

Now, with the quarterback retired, the value of the card hasn't appreciated. Rather, it has nosedived to a fraction of its previous worth. As of June 4th, it is worth just $386,957.58. Meaning, the value dropped almost $2.5 million in less than two years.

"According to @CardLadder values, this 2000 Tom Brady Rookie Ticket PSA 10 autograph is perhaps the worst card purchase of all-time. Bought on 8/22/21: $2,880,000 Current Value: $386,957.58 Value Lost: -$2,493,042.42 (-86.56%)."

This goes to show that buying cards as an investment is perhaps the riskiest form of the practice. Cards can shoot up and nosedive in value seemingly overnight. Of course, value is truly in the eye of the beholder. If someone is willing to fork over $3 million for the card, then that is the true value.

How much farther could Tom Brady's rookie card decline in value?

No. 12 at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One can now only wonder how far the card will continue to decline in value as we get farther away from No. 12's playing days. Will it rise once again this season once football re-enters the mainstream?

Could it rise once the former quarterback joins FOX and gets to work calling NFL games?

Should collectors sell their Tom Brady rookie cards or continue to hold out?

No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

Either way, after such a drop in value, most would agree that it is worth waiting for either a buyer to pay close to the original price or for the value to rebound. That said, if someone was willing to buy the card at the inflated price point in the first place, it is likely they weren't trying to make money off of it.

All of this goes to show that steering clear of orthodox investment vehicles such as 401(k), IRAs and other such "boring" retirement avenues is a truly risky endeavor that could crash at any moment without warning.

Will Patrick Mahomes, the current contemporary Tom Brady, have a rookie card see a similar rise and plummet in value?

